Effective Date: November 15th, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. INTRODUCTION

This Privacy Policy describes how Raising Cane's Restaurants, LLC and its affiliated entities, (collectively, "the Company", “Raising Cane’s”, "we", "us" or "our") collect, use and share information about you, both offline and online (“Personal Information”).

2. SCOPE

This Privacy Policy applies to all websites, mobile applications and other digital services on which this Privacy Policy is posted, or offline services where a link to this Privacy Policy is provided (collectively and individually, “Company Sites”). By accessing or otherwise using the Company Sites, you consent to Raising Cane’s data collection, use, and disclosure practices, and other activities described in this Privacy Policy, and any additional privacy statements that may be posted on an applicable part of the Company Sites. If you do not consent, please discontinue use of the Company Sites, and uninstall Company Sites downloads and applications. This Privacy Policy and the Company Sites are intended for use by residents of the United States only.

This Privacy Policy does not apply to websites, applications or other digital services on which it is not posted even when a website links to a Company Site. Company Sites may contain links to other websites that may not be owned or operated by the Company. The Company cannot control nor is responsible for the privacy practices or content of such other websites. The Company encourages you to read the privacy statements of each and every website that collects personally identifiable information.

Company Sites may also contain links to other websites and applications, some of which are owned by the Company but that are governed by a different privacy policy. Please read the privacy policy posted on each Company website, application, or other digital platform that you visit to understand the applicable information collection, use, and sharing practices.

The Privacy Policy for the Raising Cane’s Mobile Arcade Application can be found here: https://www.raisingcanes.com/raising-canes-arcade-privacy-policy

3. HOW WE COLLECT INFORMATION

The Company collects information from the following sources:

Directly from you through your interactions with us or from your friends or others who provide information about you, including information voluntarily provided on Company Sites' online forms, which may include: user registration, sweepstakes, contest, giveaway promotions registration and claims, contact requests, guest comments, online surveys, and other online activities;

From your device and/or browser, including through automated technologies and online tools (e.g., cookies); and

From our affiliated entities, and our third party service providers and other commercial partners.

From time to time, we may use or augment the information we have about you with information obtained from other sources, such as public databases, social media platforms, and other third parties.

4. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

The Company collects the following categories of Personal Information:

Contact information (such as name, email address, mailing address, and phone number).

(such as name, email address, mailing address, and phone number). Personal identifiers (such as your Caniac Club Account Number, ID and password, Social Security number, Driver’s License number, passport number, signature, account username and password, photographs and social media handle).

(such as your Caniac Club Account Number, ID and password, Social Security number, Driver’s License number, passport number, signature, account username and password, photographs and social media handle). Financial information (such as credit/debit card number, products purchased, and dates of purchase).

Employment information (such as occupation, title, certifications, and work experience).

Educational information (such as college or school attended, year graduated, and school grade).

Demographic information (such as age, date of birth, gender, and ethnicity).

Personal characteristics (such as veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, and familial information).

Health-related information (such as medical information, family medical history, or other employee benefits claims information).

Geo-location information (such as your device’s physical location).

Audio and audiovisual information (such as customer service call recordings and security camera footage).

Internet or other Electronic Network Activity information, using technologies such as cookies and Google SDK (this includes internet browsing history, IP address, guest comments, device type, operating system, and duration of user session).

Inferences drawn from the above categories of Personal Information listed above reflecting your preferences, characteristics, behaviors, attitudes and abilities.

In addition to the above categories, you may provide us with additional pieces of information when you create an account, fill in a form, or submit an application for employment. The information we collect may be combined with other Personal Information provided to us.

If you choose to submit any Personal Information relating to other people, you represent that you have the authority to do so and permit us to use the information in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

5. HOW WE MAY USE INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We use the Personal Information we collect to fulfill the purpose for which you provided it, for other purposes disclosed at the time the information was collected, and as otherwise described in this Privacy Policy. For example, we may use Personal Information to:

Fulfill requests, respond to your inquiries, perform services and complete requested transactions.

Register users for online activities, such as: online ordering, sweepstakes, contests, surveys, employment applications, comment forms, or any other online interactive activities.

Understand the use of the Company Sites and make improvements. This includes internal business purposes, such as data analysis, audits, and developing new products or services.

Obtain parental consent from visitors, when necessary.

Protect the security or integrity of the Company Sites as necessary and for the protection of the Company, our users, and others.

Send you important information, such as changes to our terms, conditions, and policies and/or other administrative information. Because this information may be important, you may not opt-out of receiving such communications.

To understand your location in relation to functionality of our mobile application and mobile ordering, including preparing your mobile order as you approach the restaurant, if you have requested us to do so.

Send notices of special promotions, new features and services, offers, updates or solicitations.

Promote and market the Company's business and various products to you.

Conduct research, surveys, compile databases, and identify individuals to recruit in our research programs.

Comply with our legal or regulatory obligations or carry out our obligations and enforce our rights arising from any contracts entered into between you and us.

We may aggregate or de-identify any Personal Information that we collect, such that the information is no longer personally identifiable or attributable to you. We may also collect information that is not personally identifiable to you or attributable to you. We may use such aggregated or de-identified information and other information that does not personally identify you without restriction.

6. WITH WHOM DO WE SHARE INFORMATION

Affiliated Entities. We may share your Personal Information with our corporate affiliates and franchisees, including those that currently exist and ones that arise in the future. These companies may use your information consistent with this Privacy Policy.

Third Party Service Providers. We may share Personal Information with Third Party Service Providers who provide us with services, such as data analysis, online advertising, payment processing, order fulfillment, infrastructure provision, IT services, customer service, email delivery services, credit card processing, and other similar services. We grant our service providers access to Personal Information only to the extent needed for them to perform their functions and require them to protect the confidentiality and security of such Personal Information. However, even with the service providers agreeing to abide by these restrictions, we cannot control how third parties process information.

Commercial Partners. We may share Personal Information with unaffiliated third parties who partner with us to deliver goods and services or facilitate our other commercial activities. Depending on the choices you have made and the nature of the joint activity, these third parties may contact you regarding Raising Cane’s-related products, programs, services, and promotions that may be of interest to you.

Business Transfers or Assignments. In the event of any reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer, or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets, or stock (including without limitation in connection with any bankruptcy or similar proceedings), we may transfer any and all information that we collect from site users or offline to a third party.

Law Enforcement; Emergencies; Compliance. We may disclose Personal Information about you to others as we believe to be appropriate: (i) under applicable law including laws outside your country of residence; (ii) to comply with legal process; (iii) to respond to requests from public and government authorities including public and government authorities outside your country of residence; (iv) to enforce our Terms of Use; (v) to protect our operations and property interest; (vi) to protect the rights, privacy, safety or property of Raising Cane’s, our employees, users of our services, you or others; and (vii) to permit us to pursue available remedies or limit the damages that we may sustain. We have no obligation to notify you of such disclosures, except as required by applicable law.

At your direction. We may use and disclose your Personal Information as you otherwise consent. For example, if you enter a sweepstakes or other promotion, the official rules may include provisions related to the sharing of your Personal Information.

Raising Cane’s does not sell, rent, or otherwise share your Personal Information with any unaffiliated third parties for their own use or marketing purposes.

7. CHILDREN AND MINORS

The Site is not directed to individuals under the age of 13, and we do not knowingly collect Personal Information from any children under age 13. If you are under age 13, please do not submit any Personal Information to us. If you are a parent or legal guardian and think your child has given us information, you can contact us to remove the information.

8. COOKIES / WEBSITE USAGE

You may have the choice whether or not to disclose Personal Information; however, some parts of the Company Sites and some services or activities may be more difficult or impossible to use if you choose not to disclose Personal Information.

We also collect information pertaining to the web pages visited and general usage patterns through the use of “cookies”. We use technologies and online tools such as "cookies", "pixel tags" and GIF files to automatically collect certain information. Cookies are text files that a web server can store on a user’s hard disk. Cookies enable us to customize your experience and provide greater convenience.

Additionally, when you use our website, some browsers have Do Not Track (“DNT”) features that allow you to tell a website not to track you. Raising Cane’s does not honor DNT signals, as there is no industry consensus for doing so. Please be aware that limiting the ability of website technologies may limit your experience and in some cases the Company Sites may not work.

Many advertisers and service providers that perform advertising-related services for us and third parties participate in voluntary programs that provide tools to opt-out of such interest-based advertising such as the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (“DAA”) Self-Regulatory Program for Online Behavioral Advertising. To learn more about how you can exercise certain choices regarding interest-based advertising for DAA members, visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/, and http://www.aboutads.info/appchoices for information on the DAA’s opt-out program for mobile apps. Some of these companies also are members of the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”). To learn more about the NAI and your opt-out options for their members, see http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/.

Please be aware that, even if you are able to opt out of certain kinds of interest-based advertising, you may continue to receive other types of ads. Opting out only means that those selected, participating members should no longer deliver certain interest-based advertising to you but does not mean you will no longer receive any targeted content and/or ads (e.g., from other ad networks). Also, if your browsers are configured to reject cookies when you visit these opt-out webpages, or you subsequently erase your cookies, use a different device or web browser or use a non-browser-based method of access (e.g., mobile app), your browser-based opt-out may not, or may no longer, be effective.

9. JURISDICTION-SPECIFIC TERMS

Nevada Privacy Rights

Nevada residents have the right to opt out of the sale of certain "covered information" collected by operators of websites or online services. We currently do not sell covered information, as "sale" is defined by such law, and we don't have plans to sell this information. We may share your data as explained in this Privacy Policy, such as to enhance your experiences and our services.

California Privacy Rights

California’s Shine the Light Law

We do not share personal information as defined by California Civil Code § 1798.83 (“Shine the Light law”) with third parties for their direct marketing purposes.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Notice

This CCPA Notice (“CCPA Notice”) applies to California residents that are “Consumers” as defined by the CCPA and is a supplement to Raising Cane’s other privacy policies or notices, including the remainder of the Privacy Policy on this page. In the event of a conflict between this CCPA Notice and the remainder of the Privacy Notice, or other Raising Cane’s privacy policies, this CCPA Notice shall govern as to our rights or obligations under the CCPA. Capitalized terms that are used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the remainder of the Privacy Notice unless otherwise noted. “Personal Information” as used in this CCPA Notice has the meaning given to it under the CCPA.

As the CCPA is new and the regulations providing guidance on the law recently became final as of the date of this CCPA Notice, we may from time-to-time update information in this CCPA Notice regarding our data practices and your rights, modify our methods for responding to your requests, or supplement our responses to your requests. We will continue to develop our compliance program to reflect the developments of the law.

This CCPA Notice covers our collection, use, and disclosure of California Consumers’ Personal Information (PI), for the twelve months preceding January 1, 2020 (the effective date of the CCPA), except to the extent such PI is exempt from the notice obligations of the CCPA.

Collection, Use and Disclosure of PI

Generally, we collect, retain, use, and share your PI to provide you the Company Sites and as otherwise related to the operation of our business. In addition, we may collect, use and disclose your PI as required or permitted by applicable law, or as directed by you, in accordance with this CCPA Notice.

We collect the categories of PI described above in Section 4 from the sources described in Section 3. We collect, use and share the PI we collect for the CCPA-defined business purposes in the bulleted list below and also for the purposes described in Section 5 above (our operational purposes) (collectively, our “Business Purposes”). We share all of the categories of PI we collect with our affiliated entities, third party service providers, and commercial partners for our Business Purposes.

CCPA-defined Business Purposes

Providing the Company Sites and our products and services, including maintaining and servicing your accounts, verifying your information, processing payments, advertising, marketing, or analytic services, and similar functions and services

Detecting security incidents and protecting against malicious, deceptive, or illegal activity

Debugging the Site to identify and repair errors

Internal research and development

Quality and safety assurance, and improving, upgrading, and enhancing the Company Site and our products and services

Processing and managing interactions and transactions on the Site and our products and services

Your CCPA Rights

Right to Opt-Out of Sale of Personal Information

We do not believe that we “sell” your PI as such is defined under the CCPA, and until such time as we change this policy by updating this CCPA Notice, we will treat PI collected under that policy as not being subject to a do not sell request.

There is not yet an industry consensus as to whether third party cookies and tracking devices associated with our websites and mobile apps may constitute a “sale” of your PI as defined by the CCPA and as such, we do not treat such information as subject to a Do Not Sell request.

You can exercise control over browser-based cookies by adjusting the settings on your browser. For additional details about your choices regarding certain kinds of online interest-based advertising, see the section above titled "Cookies/Website Usage".

Some browsers have signals that may be characterized as do-not-track signals, but as this is not an actual request from a person, we currently do not recognize these as a do-not-sell request. We understand that various parties are developing do-not-sell signals, and we may recognize certain such signals if we conclude such a program is appropriate. Note that we do not recognize do-not-track signals on a general basis either.

The CCPA requires that we state that we do not knowingly sell the PI of Consumers we know are under 16.

We may disclose your PI for the following purposes, which are not a sale: (i) if you direct us to share PI; (ii) to comply with your requests under the CCPA; (iii) disclosures to corporate affiliates, or as part of a merger or asset sale; and (iv) as otherwise required or permitted by applicable law.

Rights to Know and Delete Personal Information

Certain California Consumers have the right to exercise certain privacy rights under the CCPA. Any request you submit to us is subject to an identification and residency verification process (“Verifiable Consumer Request”). You may submit a request by visiting our request form here. If you need assistance filling out the request form, please call 833.HI.CANES (833.442.2637). We will not fulfill your CCPA request unless you have provided sufficient information for us to reasonably verify you are the Consumer about whom we collected PI.

If you are unable to provide us with certain information about yourself or, in some cases, about your transaction history with us, we will be unable to verify your identity to fulfill a request to know or delete. As an initial matter, we require you to provide your name, email address, zip code, and state of residence to be submitted via our online request form (linked below) or at the toll-free number below. In some cases, we may verify identity by confirming that you are the owner of the email address we have on file. We reserve the right to request additional information from you in order to verify your request. For your specific pieces of information, as required by the CCPA, we will apply heightened verification standards, and reserve the right to request further information from you, in addition to the information mentioned above.

Some Personal Information we maintain about Consumers is not sufficiently associated with a Consumer for us to be able to verify that it is a particular Consumer’s personal information (e.g., clickstream data tied only to a pseudonymous browser ID). As required by the CCPA, we do not include that personal information in response to Verifiable Consumer Requests. If we cannot comply with a request, we will explain the reasons in our response.

We will make commercially reasonable efforts to identify PI that we collect, process, store, disclose, and otherwise use and to respond to your California Consumer privacy rights requests. We will typically not charge a fee to fully respond to your requests, but we may charge a reasonable fee, or refuse to act upon a request, if your request is excessive, repetitive, unfounded, or overly burdensome.

You may use an authorized agent to submit a Consumer rights request. If you use an authorized agent to submit a request, we may require proof that the agent has been authorized by you to do so, and take other steps permissible under the CCPA, to ensure it is a proper request by an authorized agent.

The Right to Know

Categories

You have the right to send us a request, no more than twice in a twelve-month period, for any of the following for the period that is twelve months prior to the request date:

The categories of PI we have collected about you.

The categories of sources from which we collected your PI.

The business or commercial purposes for our collecting or selling your PI.

The categories of third parties to whom we have shared your PI.

A list of the categories of PI disclosed for a business purpose in the prior 12 months, or that no disclosure occurred.

A list of the categories of PI sold about you in the prior 12 months, or that no sale occurred. If we sold your PI, we will explain: The categories of your PI we have sold. The categories of third parties to which we sold PI, by categories of PI sold for each third party.



Specific Pieces

You have the right to make or obtain a transportable copy, no more than twice in a twelve-month period, of your PI that we have collected in the period that is 12 months prior to the request date and are maintaining.

Please note that PI is retained by us for various time periods, so we may not be able to fully respond to what might be relevant going back 12 months prior to the request.

The Right to Deletion

You may request that we delete your PI that we have collected directly from you and are maintaining. Note also that we are not required to delete your PI that we did not collect directly from you. Exceptions do apply, including, without limitation, where we need to retain your personal information for regulatory reasons, to complete a warranty or other contract with you, or other internal uses of the information that are compatible with the context in which you provided it.

Notice of Financial Incentive and Non-Discrimination



We will not discriminate against you in a manner prohibited by the CCPA because you exercise your CCPA rights. However, we may charge a different price or rate, or offer a different level or quality of good or service, to the extent that doing so is reasonably related to the value of the applicable data. In addition, we may offer you financial incentives for the collection, sale, and retention and use of your PI as permitted by the CCPA that can, without limitation, result in reasonably different prices, rates, or quality levels. Please note that participating in incentive programs is entirely optional, you will have to affirmatively opt-in to the program and you can opt-out of each program (i.e., terminate participation and forgo the ongoing incentives) prospectively by following the instructions in the applicable program description and terms. We may add or change incentive programs and/or their terms by posting notice on the program descriptions and terms linked to above so check them regularly.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, we may collect, use and disclose your PI as required or permitted by applicable law and this may override your CCPA rights. In addition, we need not honor any of your requests to the extent that doing so would infringe upon our or any other person or party’s rights or conflict with applicable law.

As these rights and your rights under other California laws, such as Shine the Light, are not the same and exist under different laws, you must exercise your rights under each law separately.

/End of CCPA Notice/

10. SECURITY AND PROTECTION OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

We have implemented measures designed to secure your Personal Information from accidental loss and from unauthorized access, use, alteration and disclosure. Unfortunately, the transmission of information via online and mobile platforms is never completely secure and we cannot guarantee the security of your Personal Information. Any transmission of Personal Information is at your own risk. We urge you to be careful online. This includes not sharing your user names and passwords.

11. CHANGES

We may update our Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make changes to this Privacy Policy, we will post the new Privacy Policy with an updated "effective date" at the beginning of the Privacy Policy. We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy each time you use the Company Sites to see if the Privacy Policy has been revised since your last visit. By using any Company Site after we post changes, you agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy as modified.

12. CONTACT US

If you have any further questions concerning the Company's Privacy Policy, you may contact us using any of the following methods:

