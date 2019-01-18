New Locations
- Raising Cane's #718
3966 North Gloster Street
Tupelo, MS 38804
- Raising Cane's #795
6880 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
- Raising Cane's #688
7395 South Siwell Road
Byram, MS 39272
- Raising Cane's #689
1605 West Henderson St
Cleburne, TX 76033
- Raising Cane's #554
4001 East 42nd Street
Odessa, TX 79762
- Raising Cane's #680
1501 County Road 42 W
Burnsville, MN 55306
Coming Soon
Raising Cane's #691
2800 Commerce Drive
Coralville, IA 52241
Raising Cane's #670
26980 Crown Valley Parkway
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Raising Cane's #707
3925 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Raising Cane's #375
5060 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Raising Cane's #617
160 Nut Tree Parkway
Vacaville, CA 95687
Raising Cane's #798
1100 Interstate Drive
Cookeville, TN 38501
News
- Raising Cane’s make the top 100 for America’s Best Employers for Women 2021
BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN
- RESTAURATEUR TODD GRAVES AND CELEBRITY FRIENDS HELP SAVE FAMILY-OWNED RESTAURANTS ON NEW DISCOVERY+ SERIES RESTAURANT RECOVERY
New Series Available to Stream Exclusively on discovery+ Starting Thursday, April 15th NEW YORK – March 24, 2021 – Restaurateur and philanth
- Raising Cane’s is Now Serving ONE LOVE® in South Bakersfield
‘Caniacs’ now have three options in Bakersfield to get their favorite chicken finger meals BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2020) – Those residi
- Raising Cane’s Makes Its DeKalb Debut
Popular chicken finger brand is now safely serving Customers DeKalb, Ill. (Nov. 17, 2020) – The Home of the Huskies is now also home to Rais
- Raising Cane’s Prepares to Bring Its ONE LOVE® to Denver’s Hampden Neighborhood
Popular brand known for unrelenting focus on Crew, Culture and quality chicken finger meals to hire more than 100 Crewmembers for February o