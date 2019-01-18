RULES (The legal stuff we gotta say.)

These Official Rules govern the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Caniac Club Program (the “Program”). A Caniac Club Card (a “Card”) is free and available at participating Raising Cane’s restaurants in the United States. By signing up for a Caniac Club Card, you become a member of the Caniac Club.

The Caniac Club is a Customer appreciation program that has been developed to provide our Customers with special “Thank You” offers for being a member. Benefits of being a member include:

You may receive one (1) free Box Combo when you sign up to become a member of the Caniac Club and register your first Card online (you should receive an email notifying you when your free Box Combo has been loaded onto your Card). The Free Box Combo is NOT loaded onto any subsequent card combined onto a user's account, and an individual user may only have one (1) Caniac Club account per unique email address and phone number.

You may receive a free drink on your birthday, along with food rewards on your Caniac Club anniversary and other special holidays.

You may receive a “Buy One, Get One Free” Box Combo reward on the anniversary of your original sign-up date.

Occasionally, there may be Caniac Club member-only drawings and giveaways for tickets to concerts, sporting events and/or Caniac gear, subject to the Official Rules below.

The use of the Card constitutes acceptance of all Program terms and these Official Rules, including but not limited to the following terms and conditions:

The Card may only be applied toward purchase or used to enter a Contest at participating Raising Cane’s restaurants.

If your Card is lost, stolen, destroyed or used without your permission, it will not be replaced, though you may request a new Card.

The Card may not be exchanged or redeemed for cash unless required by law.

Raising Cane’s reserves the right to cancel or modify the terms and conditions of this Program, the Card, or any Contest for any reason.

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A CONTEST. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. This Program and the Caniac Club Contests (a “Contest” or the “Contests”) are subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. By participating in the Program or any Contest, you fully and unconditionally agree to and accept these Official Rules and the decisions of Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C. (the “Sponsor”) and its agencies, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Program and any Contest.

You must physically present your Card at a participating Raising Cane’s restaurant in order to redeem any rewards or enter a Contest.

CONTEST ELIGIBILITY

The Contests are open to any person who is at least 13 years of age and a legal resident of the United States (except U.S. territories or States where prohibited by law). Anyone who has, within six (6) months prior to the Contest Period or thereafter, been employed or performed services (including but not limited to as an employee, owner, director, consultant, independent contractor or intern) of Sponsor, its subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or related companies, or of any Sponsor’s respective sales representatives, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, consultants, or any other company involved in the design, production, execution or distribution of the Contest, and their immediate family and household members, are not eligible to win. Participants may be required to submit further information to assist in Sponsor’s verification of eligibility and may be required to sign various documents as necessary as a prerequisite to receiving any prize(s).

CONTEST PERIODS

Contests may be scheduled by Sponsor from time to time (each such time being a “Contest Period,” and any period during which there is not a scheduled Contest being a “Non-Contest Period”). Caniac Club members may be notified from time to time of Contests, Contest Periods, and related prize(s) via email notifications sent by Sponsor to members’ respective registered Caniac Club email accounts. Administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Contests.

HOW TO ENTER A CONTEST

Enter a Contest by visiting a participating Raising Cane’s restaurant during a Contest Period and requesting that your Caniac Club Card be swiped by a Raising Cane’s Crewmember. No purchase is necessary to enter a Contest. A swipe of your Caniac Club Card by a Raising Cane’s Crewmember during a Contest Period constitutes an entry into the Contest (if any) scheduled during such Contest Period. For the avoidance of doubt, if you are not already a Caniac Club member, you must first become one in order to enter the Contest.

Eligible participants are limited to one (1) entry per day. Any attempt by an eligible participant to submit more than one (1) entry per day by using multiple/different Caniac Club Cards, identities, registrations or logins, or any other methods, will void all entries of that participant and result in that participant’s disqualification from the Contests. The date your Caniac Club Card is swiped will determine the Contest Period, if any, to which your entry relates. Entries received during a particular Contest Period will not be retained for any subsequent Contest Periods. If your entry is received during a Non-Contest Period, it will not be retained and will not count toward the next scheduled Contest. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

PRIZES AND CONTEST DRAWINGS

There will be one (1) designated grand prize and one (1) grand prize winner for each Contest. There may be additional prizes for any given Contest. Prize winner(s) will be determined at the conclusion of each Contest Period by random drawing from eligible entries received during the related Contest Period. Prize winner(s) will be notified by email and may be provided a liability waiver and publicity release that the winner will be required to complete and return to Sponsor for qualification as a prize winner. If Sponsor is unable to contact a prize winner, the prize winner does not respond to Sponsor’s notice and return the liability waiver and publicity release (if applicable) within three (3) days, or the prize winner is found to be ineligible, a substitute prize winner will be randomly selected from the remaining eligible entries. Notwithstanding any email notifications to the contrary, the Contests, Contest Periods, related prize(s), and anticipated drawing dates, are subject to change or cancellation by Sponsor in its sole discretion at any time. Odds of winning a Contest depend on the number of eligible entries received during the related Contest Period.

PRIZE ACCEPTANCE

If a winner is a minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence, the prize(s) may be awarded in the name of, or to, winner’s parent or legal guardian, who must execute all documents and agree to all obligations and undertakings of winner, both on behalf of himself/herself and winner, or the prize may be forfeited and awarded to a substitute winner. Prizes are not assignable or transferable by any means, including, without limitation, by sale, gift, seizure or inheritance, and are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash or prize substitutions. Prizes are also subject to any terms and conditions of use as may be indicated thereon. No substitution or cash redemption is allowed except by Sponsor, who may substitute a prize of equal or greater value if advertised prize becomes unavailable for any reason whatsoever. By accepting a prize, the prize winner consents to Sponsor’s use of his or her name, biographical information, together with any photographs, videos, and/or audio recordings made of prize winner for advertising purposes without limitation and without additional compensation in any and all media worldwide, except where prohibited by law. By accepting a prize, each prize winner further agrees to release Sponsor and its subsidiaries, affiliates and related companies and each of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, loss or damage of any kind arising out of or in connection with prize winner’s participation in the Contests, or with respect to prize winner’s receipt, possession, use and/or misuse of any prize. Any tax liability is the responsibility of prize winner.

DISPUTES & LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

By participating in the Program and/or Contests, each participant (and participant’s parent/legal guardian if participant is a minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence) acknowledges and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, which include, without limitation, agreement (i) that all causes of action or claims arising out of or connected with the Program or any Contest shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, (ii) that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees, and (iii) to submit any and all disputes to arbitration pursuant to the Rules of JAMS, Inc., in Dallas, Texas, pursuant to the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to any conflict of law rules. Further, each participant acknowledges and agrees that each Contest may be subject to any additional terms, restrictions and limitations applicable thereto as may be indicated on the related email notification from Sponsor.

Submission of an entry constitutes acceptance of any decision of Sponsor made with respect to the Contests. Sponsor is not responsible for (i) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by participants, printing errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Program and Contests, (ii) any delays or human errors that occur in the processing, transmission or receipt of entries, (iii) any inaccurate transcription of entry or participant information, or (iv) any entries that are misdirected or lost. If, for any reason, the Contests are not capable of being conducted as planned, including but not limited to force majeure events, infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failures, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contests. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found to be violating these Official Rules or suspected of attempting to disrupt or defraud the entry process or the operation of the Program or Contests, and Sponsor may prosecute or seek other legal redress against anyone suspected of engaging in these acts.

NEITHER RAISING CANE’S RESTAURANTS, L.L.C., ITS PARENTS, AFFILIATES, OR SUBSIDIARIES, PROGRAM AFFILIATES, ADMINISTRATORS, SUPPLIERS, OR ANY OF THEIR OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS, SHALL HAVE ANY RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR ANY CLAIM, LOSS, INJURY, DAMAGE, DELAY, ACCIDENT, COST OR EXPENSE (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS OF SUIT), NOR FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO (I) THESE OFFICIAL RULES; (II) THE PROGRAM OR CONTESTS; (III) ANY FAILURE, DELAY OR DECISION BY RAISING CANE’S IN ADMINISTERING THE PROGRAM OR CONTESTS; (IV) ANY UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A CANIAC CLUB CARD OR ANY BREACH OF SECURITY BEYOND OUR REASONABLE CONTROL; OR (V) ANY OFFER, REPRESENTATION, STATEMENT, OR CLAIM ABOUT THE PROGRAM OR CONTESTS MADE BY RAISING CANE’S OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY. The foregoing limitations of liability shall apply whether the alleged liability is based on contract, negligence, tort, strict liability or any other basis, even if Raising Cane’s or our representatives have been advised of or should have known of the possibility of such losses and damages, and without regard to the success or effectiveness of other remedies.

IN NO EVENT SHALL RAISING CANE’S OR OUR AFFILIATES’ MAXIMUM COMBINED AGGREGATE LIABILITY HEREUNDER FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER IN ANY CALENDAR YEAR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE MATTERS DESCRIBED ABOVE EXCEED TWENTY-FIVE UNITED STATES DOLLARS (U.S. $25.00).

PRIVACY

Sponsor may obtain certain personal information of participants from their participation in the Program and Contests. Please see Sponsor’s website (https://raisingcanes.com/privacy-policy) for its Privacy Policy on use of personal information collected in connection with the Program and Contests. Participation in the Program and Contests constitutes participant’s (i) acknowledgement and agreement to the terms of Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and Sponsor’s potential uses of personal information described therein, and (ii) consent, waiver and release of Sponsor for such use, including use of Sponsor or its affiliates for future communications. As set forth in its Privacy Policy, Sponsor does not sell or trade personal information of its Customers or Contest participants to or with other parties. If you have any questions about Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, you may contact Sponsor by email at [email protected] or by mail to Attention – Webmaster, Raising Cane’s USA, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024.

WINNER LIST

For the name of a Contest prize winner, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to Raising Cane’s Caniac Club Contest Winner’s List, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024, to be received by Sponsor no later than 30 days following the end of the Contest Period. Please indicate which Contest you would like this information for.

RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS, RAISING CANE’S, THE BOX COMBO, and CANIAC are trademarks of Raising Cane's USA, LLC ©2015 Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC