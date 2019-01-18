LAST UPDATED: February 12, 2021

YOUR CONTRACT WITH RAISING CANE’S

These Raising Cane’s terms and conditions of sale (“Terms of Sale”) are between you and Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC and its affiliated entities (collectively, “Raising Cane’s”, “we”, “us”, and “our”). These Terms of Sale apply to your access and use of the Cane’s Gear site and other Digital Services where Products (defined below) are offered for sale. These Terms of Sale are Additional Terms to, and incorporated into, our Terms of Use.

Please review these Terms of Sale and the Terms of Use carefully. The Terms of Use include important terms, including requirements for you to indemnify Raising Cane’s relating to your use of the Digital Services, our disclaimer of warranties, and our limitations of liability to you arising out of your use of the Digital Services. Importantly, the Terms of Use include a class action waiver and resolution of disputes by arbitration instead of in court.

By accessing and using the Digital Services where Products are offered, you agree to these Terms of Sale and the Terms of Use. Capitalized Terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms of Use.

PRODUCTS LISTED ON THE DIGITAL SERVICES

We may make available on the Digital Services listings, descriptions, and images of products and services (“Products”). We make no representation as to the completeness, accuracy, reliability, validity, or timeliness of such listings, descriptions, or images (including any features, specifications, and prices contained on the Sites). Such information and the availability of the Products are subject to change at any time without notice.

Raising Cane’s attempts to display the features and characteristics of Products accurately on the Site, including colors. However, the actual color you may see may differ from the actual color, due to the monitor on which you are viewing the site. In addition, certain weights, measures, and similar descriptions are approximate and are for convenience only.

ORDER ACCEPTANCE AND CANCELLATION; BILLING

You are responsible for payment of your order by means of a payment option made available through the Digital Services at the time of ordering. We use third-party providers and may accept various third-party services to process payments. You understand and agree that, when you register a payment card on the Digital Services, that Raising Cane’s or its third-party service providers may verify that the payment card you registered is valid. You authorize Raising Cane’s or its third-party service providers to process the order amount to the payment card you selected when you submitted your order. We reserve the right to refuse or cancel an order for any reason, including limitations on quantities for purchase, inaccuracies, or errors in product or pricing information, or problems identified with your payment method (including suspected fraud). If your credit or debit card has already been charged for the purchase and your order is canceled for the reasons discussed in these Terms of Sale, we shall promptly issue a credit to your credit or debit card account in the amount of the incorrect price.

You agree that your order is an offer to buy and pay for, under these Terms of Sale, all Products listed in your order, as well as all applicable shipping and handling charges and applicable taxes. All orders must be accepted by us or we will not be obligated to sell the products or services to you. We may choose not to accept any orders in our sole discretion. After having received your order, we will send you a confirmation email with your order number and details of the items you have ordered. Acceptance of your order by Raising Cane’s will not take place unless and until you have received a confirmation that we have shipped your order.

We reserve the right to limit the quantity of items purchased per person, per household, or per order for any reason. We will attempt to notify you should such limits apply to your order. Company reserves the right, at our sole discretion, to prohibit sales to individuals who are purchasing other than for their own personal enjoyment. Therefore, we reserve the right to limit quantities and refuse to sell to any person who we believe may be purchasing for resale or other non-personal purposes.

MODIFICATION TO PRODUCTS AND PRICES

Prices for our Products are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right at any time to modify or discontinue any of our Products (or any part or content thereof) without notice at any time. We shall not be liable to you or to any third-party for any modification, price change, suspension or discontinuance of our Products.

In the event a Product is listed at an incorrect price due to typographical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, we shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for Product listed at the incorrect price. We shall have the right to refuse or cancel any such orders whether or not the order has been confirmed and your credit or debit card has been charged.

PROMOTIONAL CODES

We may from time-to-time offer promotional codes for discounts on Products. Promotional codes are limited in nature and may expire or be discontinued with or without notice. Promotional codes are void where prohibited by law. Promotional codes may not be copied, sold, or otherwise transferred. They are not redeemable for cash and are subject to cancellation or change at any time for any reason without notice. We reserve the right in our discretion to impose conditions on the offering of any promotional code.

SHIPPING AND DELIVERY

Please visit our shipping policy here.

RETURNS AND EXCHANGES

Please visit our returns and exchange policy here.

CONTACT US

If you have any questions concerning Raising Cane’s Terms of Sale, please contact us:

Web form: www.hicanes.com

Phone: 833.HI.CANES (833.442.2637)

Write Us at: RAISING CANE’S, 6800 Bishop Rd., Plano, TX 75024