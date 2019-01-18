Raising Cane’s Founder Presents $15,000 Donation To DeAndre Jordan’s Treehouse Giving Foundation

Cane’s conducting fundraiser on May 31

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (May 30, 2018) – In appreciation for the extraordinary support Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has received from customers in Southern California, Founder & CEO Todd Graves came to town to give back.

In keeping with the company’s philosophy on active community involvement, Graves presented a $15,000 check to DeAndre Jordan Treehouse Giving – a nonprofit that is committed to support, mentor and educate single parent families by providing enrichment opportunities and resources that enhance the whole family.

The check presentation took place on Tuesday, May 29, at the Raising Cane’s in Laguna Hills. NBA star and self-proclaimed “Caniac” DeAndre Jordan was in attendance to personally receive the donation on behalf of his foundation.

“It was exciting to be back here in Laguna Hills,” said Graves. “I worked as a boilermaker in El Segundo and Torrance to raise money to start Raising Cane’s more than 20 years ago. It’s always an incredible feeling to visit our California restaurants and to show our support of the local community here. DeAndre has been a true Caniac ever since his time at Texas A&M. He is a great leader on and off the court, and I admire his passion and the work of his foundation. We’re honored to show our support for him and the foundation’s initiative to raise awareness and facilitate meaningful experiences and programs that provide valuable tools to empower families.”

“It is important to me to give back and help others as I know how lucky and blessed I am,” said Jordan. “This donation from Cane’s and the money raised on Thursday will go a long way to help put smiles on many faces.”

In addition to the check presentation, Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at all 10 of its California restaurants. The company will donate 15% of sales during these hours to the DeAndre Jordan Treehouse Giving – when customers mention DeAndre Jordan. Raising Cane’s restaurants are located in the following cities:

Aliso Viejo – 26801 Aliso Creek Rd.

Costa Mesa – 3150 Harbor Blvd.

Downey – 9265 Firestone Bvld.

Laguna Hills – 23971 El Toro Bvld.

La Habra – 1050 S Beach Bvld.

Lakewood – 4634 Candlewood Str.

Orange – 2249 N. Tustin Str.

Riverside – 11066 Magnolia Ave.

San Bernardino – 1857 S Tippecanoe Ave.

Santee – 8867 Cuyamaca Str.

To find the Raising Cane’s location nearest you, visit raisingcanes.com/locations.

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has nearly 380 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #