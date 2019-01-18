We get a lot of questions about our name.

When coming up with the name for his restaurant in 1996, Todd originally planned to call it “Sockeye’s” after the salmon he fished in Alaska. Luckily, a friend suggested he name it after his yellow Labrador retriever, “Raising Cane” who was always with Todd at the construction site. Since that time, Todd has continued the tradition – meet our namesake and mascots: