Virtual Entertainment Series

IN THE MOMENT VIRTUAL ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

Every day healthcare workers are giving people the gift of moments, and for that we want to celebrate them by sharing a few moments with you. We’re still serving our quality chicken finger meals through drive thru, but now we’re also serving up quality entertainment live on our Facebook Page to raise funds for the benefit of the healthcare community. Tune in twice a week for some moments you won’t soon forget.

Upcoming Performances

Lee Brice

Lee Brice

Friday, October 16, 2020

8:00pm CST

RSVP for this Event

Past Performances

Nelly

Nelly

Saturday, August 22, 2020

9:30pm CST

View Performance
mixmastermike

Mix Master Mike

View Performance
Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Friday, August 7, 2020

8:00pm CST

View Performance
William Clark Green

William Clark Green

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

7:00pm CST

View Performance
spazmatics

Photo Credit: @lizpholo

The Spazmatics

Friday, July 31, 2020

8:00pm CST

View Performance
Jack Ingram

Jack Ingram

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

7:00pm CST

View Performance
Selena Forever (Selena Tribute Band)

Selena Forever (Selena Tribute Band)

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

7:00pm CST

View Performance
Deep Blue Something

Deep Blue Something

Friday, May 29, 2020

8:30pm CST

View Performance
Randy Rogers & Parker McCollum

Randy Rogers & Parker McCollum

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

8:30pm CST

View Performance
The Nixons

The Nixons

Friday, May 22, 2020

9:30pm CST

Harper Grace

Harper Grace

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

8:30pm CST

View Performance
Shaq and Snoop

DJ Diesel and DJ Snoopadelic

Friday, 5/15/2020

8:00pm CST

View Performance
Wade Bowen

Wade Bowen

Wednesday, 5/13/2020

8:30pm CST

View Performance
610 stompers

610 Stompers

Friday, May 8, 2020

7pm CST

View Performance
Mike Ryan

Mike Ryan

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

7pm CST

View Performance
Jason Elmore

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch

Friday, May 1, 2020

6:30pm CST

View Performance
Michael Lee

Michael Lee

Wednesday, 4/29/2020

7pm CST

View Performance
Bankie Banx

Bankie Banx

Friday, 4/24/2020

8pm CST

LIVE FROM ANGUILLA!

View Performance
Terry Adams

Terry Adams

Wednesday, 4/22/2020

6:30 CST

View Performance
Kevin Griffin

Kevin Griffin

Friday, 4/17/2020

8pm CST

View Performance
Trigg Watson

Trigg Watson

Wednesday, 4/15/2020

7pm CST

View Performance
Laine Hardy

Laine Hardy

Friday, 4/10/2020

6pm CST

View Performance
