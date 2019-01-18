IN THE MOMENT VIRTUAL ENTERTAINMENT SERIES
Every day healthcare workers are giving people the gift of moments, and for that we want to celebrate them by sharing a few moments with you. We’re still serving our quality chicken finger meals through drive thru, but now we’re also serving up quality entertainment live on our Facebook Page to raise funds for the benefit of the healthcare community. Tune in twice a week for some moments you won’t soon forget.
Every performance will be played on Facebook Live
Upcoming Performances
Lee Brice
Friday, October 16, 2020
8:00pm CSTRSVP for this Event
Past Performances
Nelly
Saturday, August 22, 2020
9:30pm CSTView Performance
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Friday, August 7, 2020
8:00pm CSTView Performance
William Clark Green
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
7:00pm CSTView Performance
Photo Credit: @lizpholo
The Spazmatics
Friday, July 31, 2020
8:00pm CSTView Performance
Jack Ingram
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
7:00pm CSTView Performance
Selena Forever (Selena Tribute Band)
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
7:00pm CSTView Performance
Deep Blue Something
Friday, May 29, 2020
8:30pm CSTView Performance
Randy Rogers & Parker McCollum
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
8:30pm CSTView Performance
The Nixons
Friday, May 22, 2020
9:30pm CST
Harper Grace
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
8:30pm CSTView Performance
DJ Diesel and DJ Snoopadelic
Friday, 5/15/2020
8:00pm CSTView Performance
Wade Bowen
Wednesday, 5/13/2020
8:30pm CSTView Performance
610 Stompers
Friday, May 8, 2020
7pm CSTView Performance
Mike Ryan
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
7pm CSTView Performance
Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch
Friday, May 1, 2020
6:30pm CSTView Performance
Michael Lee
Wednesday, 4/29/2020
7pm CSTView Performance
Bankie Banx
Friday, 4/24/2020
8pm CST
LIVE FROM ANGUILLA!View Performance
Terry Adams
Wednesday, 4/22/2020
6:30 CSTView Performance
Kevin Griffin
Friday, 4/17/2020
8pm CSTView Performance
Trigg Watson
Wednesday, 4/15/2020
7pm CSTView Performance
Laine Hardy
Friday, 4/10/2020
6pm CSTView Performance