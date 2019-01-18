This Is My Cane's :30 TV & Radio
TIMC Script
Ever year at Raising Cane's, we like to spotlight our managers who proudly serve their communities.
Like Jesse from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, whose restaurant supports community initiatives like local sports teams, school fundraisers and pet welfare.
Jesse was supposed to record this spot himself, but he was too busy feeding his community hand battered, 24- hour marinated chicken fingers.
Coincidentally, his community declined to comment, on account of their mouths being too full.
This is Jesse. And this is his Cane's.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. One Love.®
Record yourself reading the script above, and DON'T FORGET to include the following information with your email or voice mail submission:
- First and last name
- Restaurant number
- Best phone number to contact you
All submissions must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, April 6.
A Crewmember will be chosen by Friday, April 8 for the Wednesday, April 13 recording session.