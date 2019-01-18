TIMC Script

Ever year at Raising Cane's, we like to spotlight our managers who proudly serve their communities.

Like Jesse from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, whose restaurant supports community initiatives like local sports teams, school fundraisers and pet welfare.

Jesse was supposed to record this spot himself, but he was too busy feeding his community hand battered, 24- hour marinated chicken fingers.

Coincidentally, his community declined to comment, on account of their mouths being too full.

This is Jesse. And this is his Cane's.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. One Love.®