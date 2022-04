We believe that our food can be a part of a healthy lifestyle if consumed in moderation while maintaining an active lifestyle. Raising Cane’s supports active lifestyles by supporting and sponsoring walking trails, youth sports programs, rec centers, charity runs/walks, and athletes who represent this belief.

For this reason, Raising Cane’s has been a proud sponsor of BMX professional Terry Adams since 2007.

He’s a world-class athlete. Check him out at: http://www.terryadamsbmx.com