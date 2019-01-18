Texas
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Fort Worth Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29
FORT WORTH (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest north Fort Worth restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3700 State Hwy. 114.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Fort Worth’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Northwest Metroport Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. To add to the excitement, popular radio personalities from 1310 The Ticket will be hosting a live radio remote onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are thrilled to bring our ONE LOVE to another part of Fort Worth,” said Managing Partner JP Gaudet. “The new restaurant is in a great location, close to Texas Motor Speedway, and we’ve assembled an awesome crew. We are all looking forward to serving Caniacs in the area and getting even more involved with local schools and organizations throughout the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Gaudet and his crew volunteered their time at the Community Storehouse.
“We had a lot of fun helping in the Community Storehouse’s donation center and food pantry,” Gaudet said. “Community Storehouse does an incredible job at keeping children active and thriving in our local school districts. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable non-profit.”
Fort Worth’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 53rd Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth, 153rd in Texas and 467th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Tags:Fort WorthNROTexas
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tomball Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29
TOMBALL, Texas (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Tomball debut on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 27619 Tomball Pkwy.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Tomball’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tomball Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. To add to the excitement, Raising Cane’s will present a $1,000 check donation to Abandoned Animal Rescue (AAR) prior to the ribbon-cutting.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 66 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to bring Caniacs in Tomball a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager James Massick. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location in Old Town Tomball. We look forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations throughout the area, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Massick and his crew volunteered their time at AAR.
“We had a great time helping pave AAR’s walking trail for their dogs to enjoy,” Massick said. “AAR does incredible work towards ending pet overpopulation that results in the euthanasia of unwanted cats and dogs. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable cat and dog center. The Raising Cane’s team is also looking forward to being onsite at the local Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 22 and Christmas on Commerce on Dec. 7.”
Tomball’s new Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 152nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and 466th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Terrell Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement is opening 50th location in DFW Metroplex on Sept. 17
TERRELL, Texas (Sept. 12, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Terrell restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1360 FM148.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Terrell Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will also be in attendance to pump up the opening day crowd until 11 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Terrell and to be the 50th Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said General Manager Scott Koller. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, right across from Buc-ee’s. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Koller and his crew volunteered their time at the Terrell Share Center.
“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Terrell Share Center for Senior Citizen’s Day,” Koller said. “The Share Center does an incredible job at providing the opportunity for a brighter future for people throughout Kaufman County. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a great charitable organization.”
Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 50th Raising Cane’s in DFW, 149th in Texas and 457th system-wide.
Be sure to follow Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s restaurant on Facebook to stay up-to-date with special information and exciting offers.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Killeen Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 4
KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 29, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Killeen restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1035 S. Fort Hood St.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Killeen’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, high school cheerleaders will be pumping up the crowd and popular radio personalities from KOOC 106.3 FM will be hosting a live radio remote onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to give Caniacs in Killeen a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Mark Strouse. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in the perfect location, right down the street from Ft. Hood. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
For Caniacs that are looking to get their chicken finger fix before the grand opening, Raising Cane’s also has restaurants in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. The new restaurant marks the fourth Raising Cane’s in the Temple/Killeen area, 148th in Texas and 454th system-wide.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Chris Hill and his crew volunteered their time at Texas Humane Heroes.
“We had a lot of fun volunteering with Texas Humane Heroes,” Hill said. “Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, non-profit organization with dog and cat adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They have a wonderful vision to build a system that’ll help find a loving home for every Texas pet in need. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an incredible organization.”
Killeen’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of Newest Beaumont Restaurant on Tuesday
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30
BEAUMONT, Texas (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Beaumont restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 3620 College St.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Beaumont’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Becky Ames and the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Two popular radio personalities will also be onsite throughout the day to host live radio remotes and pump up the opening day crowd.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers, Lamar University’s mascot and spirit team, local military veterans, and Beaumont United’s mascot. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love Beaumont and couldn’t be more excited to open another Raising Cane’s for Caniacs in the area,” said General Manager Christopher Windham. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew, the new restaurant is in a great location off of I-10 and it has an awesome double drive thru, making it more convenient for guests to get their chicken finger fix. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 18, Windham and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Habitat for Humanity, where they helped with a construction project.
“Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is the sixth oldest Habitat affiliate in the United States and has built over 122 homes, housing more than 500 people!” Windham said. “Habitat is an incredible non-profit. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Beaumont’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 132nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and 401st system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Caniacs in Abilene Prepare to Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2
ABILENE, Texas (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Abilene restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 3218 S. Clack St. near the Shops at Abilene.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Abilene’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber Red Coats begins at 8:45 a.m. Popular radio personality Shay Hill with KEAN 105 will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers, Cooper High School cheerleaders, ASU’s mascot Willie the Wildcat and McMurry University’s mascot Wally the Warhawk. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I recently relocated to Abilene in order to help bring this wonderful community a second Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Ricky Merced. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and the restaurant is in a great location. We have already started sponsorships with ACU and McMurry, along with various booster club sponsorships with Cooper High School. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get even more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to various local sponsorships, Merced and his fellow crewmembers spent their time volunteering at the YMCA of Abilene-Redbud Park on Sept. 26.
“We are fortunate to have such an amazing YMCA program here in Abilene,” Merced said. “We really enjoyed our time spent painting the gym and were honored to have the opportunity to volunteer with the YMCA for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Abilene’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. This marks the 131st Raising Cane’s in Texas and 397th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Denton Prepares To Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12
DALLAS (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Denton restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 1511 S. Loop 288.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Denton’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m.
The Mavs ManiAACs, UNT cheerleaders and mascot Scrappy the Eagle will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I have helped open four other Raising Cane’s restaurants in the area, but this is my first as General Manager, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors on Tuesday,” said General Manager Josh Huynh. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are all excited to start serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in southeast Denton. We look forward to getting involved with organizations in the area, in addition to our current partnerships with UNT and Denton Ryan High School.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On June 6, Huynh and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time cleaning, organizing and playing with animals at the Denton Animal Shelter.
“We had a lot of fun cleaning and playing with all of the adorable animals at the Denton Animal Shelter,” said Huynh. “Volunteers play an important role at the shelter, making sure that every day is special for animals who are waiting to be adopted. We were thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Denton’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 128th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 383rd system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 380 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s To Reopen Kingwood Restaurant Damaged By Hurricane Harvey
Popular chicken finger restaurant to reopen Dec. 1
HOUSTON (Nov. 27, 2017) – Kingwood’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was one of the 200,000 homes and businesses that experienced massive amounts of damage during Hurricane Harvey.
Located at 4509 Kingwood Drive, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – has overcome the obstacles and is coming back in full force.
The Kingwood restaurant is celebrating its reopening at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce. Kingwood High School’s Principal Dr. Ted Landry and the school’s cheerleaders will also be on-site to pump up the reopening day crowd. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Kingwood T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“It has taken a lot of work to rebuild the Kingwood restaurant but we are back and stronger than ever,” said General Manager Chris Conroy. “Everyone in the community experienced the catastrophic affects of Hurricane Harvey firsthand, but together we are picking up the pieces and rebuilding our beautiful community. We are excited to reopen on Friday and start serving our ONE LOVE to the great people of Kingwood again.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 10, Conroy and his fellow crewmembers helped “Turn Kings Harbor Blue” in support of local first responders who joined forces during Hurricane Harvey.
“First responders rescued more than 122,000 people and 5,200 pets during Hurricane Harvey,” said Conroy. “More lives would’ve been lost if it weren’t for the courageous acts of these brave men and women. My crew and I are all honored to have had the opportunity to participate in turning Kings Harbor blue.”
Hours of operation at the Kingwood Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 350 restaurants in 23 states, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s To Reopen Spring Restaurant Damaged By Hurricane Harvey
Popular chicken finger brand to make $47,423 donation to United Way of Greater Houston during reopening celebration Nov. 14
HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2017) – In just five days, Houston experienced about one year’s worth of rainfall during Hurricane Harvey and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were damaged in the process.
Raising Cane’s in Spring was one of those businesses that experienced a massive amount of damage, but the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is coming back stronger than ever.
Located at 520 Rayford Road, the Spring restaurant is celebrating its reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Also at that time, Raising Cane’s will present a $47,423 check to United Way of Greater Houston.
In response to Hurricane Harvey, all 120 Raising Cane’s locations in Texas participated in a fundraiser for United Way by donating 100% of the proceeds made on Sept. 27 to the cause.
“We have over 20 Raising Cane’s locations in the Houston area, so a lot of our team members experienced the catastrophic affects of Hurricane Harvey firsthand,” said Regional Vice President Tommy Van Wolfe. “We’re extremely thankful for all of our Texas ‘Caniacs’ who pitched in during our fundraiser. We are overjoyed with the outcome and are honored to donate to the community’s long-term recovery. Together we will rebuild the great city of Houston. In addition to this exciting donation, we are thrilled to reopen our Spring location. It has taken a lot of work to rebuild but we are back and stronger than ever.”
The United Way Relief Fund helps meet storm-related needs and recovery in the Houston community. 100% of every donation made to the fund goes directly to the community. A portion of the fund goes towards the accessibility of basic needs like food and housing. Another portion goes to long-term recovery with oversight and funding recommendations provided by a volunteer-led committee.
“We’re grateful to Raising Cane’s for stepping up and making such a generous donation,” said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston. “Every dollar counts and the money will be put to use in rebuilding our community. We greatly appreciate Raising Cane’s support.”
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 350 restaurants in 23 states, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
‘Caniacs’ In Boerne To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 31
BOERNE, Texas (Oct. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Boerne on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 1406 South Main St.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. San Antonio Spurs mascot Coyote, Rampage mascot T-Bone and the Boerne High School cheerleaders and choir members will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. JW from Boerne’s hometown radio station The Fox will be on-site to host a live radio remote and prize giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve lived in Boerne for years and I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to finally have a Raising Cane’s of our own,” said General Manager Jeffrey Golsch. “We are one of the sponsors for YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot and we’re working with Boerne ISD to support the athletics department. We can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE on Tuesday and plan on continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 25, Golsch and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, where they helped sort and pack products for distribution.
“Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries administers programs, manages donations, mobilizes community resources and trains mentors and volunteers in order to help struggling families in our community,” said Golsch. “They currently have more than 2,000 volunteers serving 8,200 individuals in Hill Country communities. We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 11th Raising Cane’s in the San Antonio area, 121st in Texas and the 348th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Mission Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Thursday
MISSION, TEXAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Mission on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 125 South Shary Road.
Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Mission’s first Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8-8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Mission Chamber of Commerce and International Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Oscar Ivan Treviño, lead singer of Grupo Duelo, will also join in the celebration. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Wild 104, La Ley 102.5 and HITS FM 90.1 will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to open the first Raising Cane’s in Mission and can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the local community,” said General Manager Houston Jimenez. “We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout Mission in the weeks and months ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in the Rio Grande Valley, the 118th in Texas and the 336th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
El Paso ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening celebration with special guests Aug. 8
EL PASO, TEXAS (Aug. 3, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third El Paso restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Located at 2031 N. Mesa St., one block away from UTEP, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries.
Paydirt Pete and the UTEP cheerleaders will help cut the ribbon, then join in the grand-opening fun from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Patti Diaz and Mike Dee from Power 102 will be on-site hosting fun giveaways from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s El Paso T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love El Paso and we couldn’t be happier about bringing our ONE LOVE to the west side of the city,” said General Manager Michael Terrazas, a proud El Paso native and Austin High School alumnus. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting even more involved with our local schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Terrazas and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Humane Society of El Paso, where they helped walk, play and socialize with the dogs. Raising Cane’s will also make a donation to the non-profit from money raised during its pre-opening event on Aug. 7.
“The Humane Society of El Paso is the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in El Paso and we are proud to have volunteered there for our pre-opening service project,” said Terrazas. “I mean, who doesn’t love playing with adorable dogs?!”
El Paso’s newest Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 115th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and the 329th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 325 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Abilene Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration May 16
ABILENE, TX (May 11, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Abilene restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, May 16.
Located at 1602 E. Overland Trail, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. Representatives from Abilene Christian, Hardin-Simmons and McMurry University will also be in attendance.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Abilene T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
Chris Andrew from hit music station KCCD 103.7 FM will also be on-hand, playing hits from the new restaurant between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on grand opening day.
“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Abilene and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Cory Boyd. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 10, Boyd and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Food Bank of West Central Texas, helping sort food for donations.
“We were proud to pitch in at the Food Bank for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the schools and other great organizations throughout Abilene in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Boyd.
Hours of operation at Abilene’s first Raising Cane’s are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10-1 a.m. West Texas’ 9th Raising Cane’s marks the 113th restaurant in the Lone Star State and the 323rd in its nationwide system.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 2nd Katy Location
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday
KATY, TX (May 5, 2017) – Caniacs in Katy will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Katy location on Tuesday, May 9.
Located at 9730 Gaston Road in Katy, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Katy Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Katy T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are big fans of Katy, and we’re so proud that the people of Katy are fans of our chicken fingers, too!” said General Manager and Katy native Matt Blackwell. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors to our second local restaurant and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with even more areas of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 3, Blackwell and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at Katy Christian Ministries, helping with sorting food in their food pantry.
“We were proud to pitch in at Katy Christian Ministries for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to volunteer in their food pantry,” said Blackwell. “We’ll also be partnering with the Katy Doggie Derby, local schools and other organizations in the coming weeks and months.”
Hours of operation at Katy’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 112th Raising Cane’s in the state of Texas and the 321st system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Amarillo Caniacs Prepare to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for community involvement to celebrate grand opening April 25
AMARILLO, TX (April 20, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Amarillo on Tuesday, April 25, at 4700 S. Coulter Street.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Paul Harpole and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Amarillo T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans of the brand – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – decide to campout overnight to be the first in line for their favorite chicken finger meals.
Eric Slayter from Amarillo’s Rock Station KZRK Rock 108 will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to keep spirits high on grand opening day.
“All of us are excited to continue our expansion further throughout Texas, and my crew and I are especially honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Amarillo,” said General Manager Jonas Davila. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, April 19, Davila and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the High Plains Food Bank, where they helped pack food.
“We were proud to pitch in at the food bank for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle,” said Davila. “And we’re excited about getting even more involved with the local schools and other organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 111th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and among more than 320 in its nationwide system.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Kingwood to Welcome Its 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger restaurant to celebrate grand opening Tuesday
HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2016) – Fresh on the heels of its 300th grand opening in Central Houston last month, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is making its long-awaited debut in Kingwood next Tuesday.
The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is preparing to welcome its 23rd Houston-area restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Kingwood’s very own Raising Cane’s is located at 4509 Kingwood Drive.
The festivities begin at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Kingwood T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I can’t tell you how excited my crew and I are to start sharing our ONE LOVE at our beautiful new restaurant here in Kingwood next Tuesday,” said General Manager Chris Conroy. “This is a such a great town and the people here deserve to have a convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wed., Nov. 9, Conroy and his fellow crewmembers pitched in with Volunteers for Animal Protection, where they cleaned cages and walked the dogs at the non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Kingwood.
“All of us at Cane’s are big pet lovers, so we had a blast playing with the dogs and working at the shelter for our pre-opening service project,” said Conroy. “We’re also looking forward to taking part in Kingwood’s Young Life 5K in a couple of weeks and getting involved with the local schools and other organizations throughout the area in the months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Kingwood’s new Raising Cane’s – which marks the 103rd restaurant in the Lone Star State and the 305th nationwide – are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS now has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #