Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Brooklyn Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19
CLEVELAND (Nov. 18, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Brooklyn debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5180 Tiedeman Road.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Brooklyn’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-9:30 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
To add to the excitement, legendary Cleveland Indians “Rally Drummer” John A. Adams will be in attendance and will draw the Lucky 20 winners. Emmet Golden and Jerod Cherry, co-hosts of The Next Level on ESPN Cleveland, will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 3-7 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love Cleveland and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our expansion in the area and introduce Raising Cane’s to Brooklyn,” said Eric Ongaro, President of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “The new restaurant features Raising Cane’s new updated design, which will create an enhanced experience for our guests. Plus, we’ve hired an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her crew volunteered their time with Northeast Ohio SPCA.
“In addition to making donations to the organization, we had a lot of fun helping walk the adorable dogs and clean out cages,” Sandor said. “Northeast Ohio SPCA does an amazing job at saving the lives of pets in our community. This no-kill nonprofit will also be the benefactor of our 2019 Holiday Plush Puppy fundraiser.”
Brooklyn’s first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the third Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area, 34th in Ohio and 476th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Youngstown-Area Debut in Boardman
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 15
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (May 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Boardman restaurant on Wednesday, May 15, at 450 Boardman Poland Road.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities with live entertainment beginning at 7:30 a.m. Then, starting at 8 a.m., Boardman’s first Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win. Youngstown State’s mascot, Pete the Penguin, will also be onsite to pump up the grand opening day crowd.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 125 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE to everyone in the Youngstown area,” said Eric Ongaro, President of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “Our new restaurant is in a great location, right next to Boardman Park, and we’ve assembled an incredible crew led by Youngstown State alum, David Fedor. He grew up in the area and brings 20 years of restaurant experience to the Cane’s culture. I have no doubt that this team will do an excellent job at serving the local community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Fedor and his crew donated landscaping items and volunteered their time cleaning up the Field of Dreams.
“We had a great time helping clean up the Boardman Community Youth baseball and softball fields,” Fedor said. “The group serves about 600 youth in the Boardman community as well as running local, regional and national tournaments. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time at the fields.”
Boardman’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 31st Raising Cane’s in Ohio and 438th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Raising Cane’s To Make Its Northeast Ohio Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in North Canton Feb. 20
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Northeast Ohio location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5455 Dressler Road in North Canton.
The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! North Canton’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Doug Lane and Stark County Sheriff George Maier begins at 9:20 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
Canton’s Variety Station My 101.7 will also be onsite hosting a live radio remote during the celebration from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Friday, Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re excited to expand into Northeast Ohio and look forward to bringing Caniacs in North Canton their very own Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, President of the Raising Cane’s of Ohio franchise group. “We are in a prime location in Belden Park Crossing, less than a mile away from Kent State University at Stark, and we’ve hired an amazing crew, so we are eager to open our doors next week. In addition to serving our ONE LOVE, we look forward to continuing our commitment to the community by partnering with local schools and other organizations in the months and years ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Humane Society of Stark County.
“The Stark County Humane Society’s service for sick and injured strays remains available 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Sandor. “We were proud to pitch in at the shelter for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for animals in our area.”
Hours of operation at North Canton’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 24th Raising Cane’s in Ohio and the 368th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 23 U.S. states, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
