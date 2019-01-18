Raising Cane's
Shawnee Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 29
KANSAS CITY (Aug. 24, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Shawnee restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Located at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Michelle Distler and the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce. The Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9:15-10:15 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to continue our expansion in Kansas and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Shawnee their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Bryson Austin. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew here and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations in the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Aug. 23, Austin and his fellow crewmembers hosted a car wash to raise money for Variety the Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City. Shawnee’s new Raising Cane’s will present a check to Variety KC during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
“Variety has helped thousands of local children with developmental disabilities live up to their full potential by providing them with adaptive equipment and opportunities for activity and inclusion,” said Austin. “We are honored to be able to give back to this amazing organization and we look forward to continuing our work in the Shawnee community in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Shawnee’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Kansas City, the third in Kansas and the 334th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
‘Caniacs’ In West St. Paul To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 22
WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. (Aug. 17, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in West St. Paul on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1715 S. Robert St.
Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as West St. Paul’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 - 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:15 a.m. Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers.
Pablo from popular rock radio station 93X will be on-site between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. to pump up the Lucky 20 crowd. Cory Cove from KFAN 100.3 will be at the new restaurant from 1-3 p.m. giving away prizes, including a $100 Cane’s gift basket.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to build on our momentum here in the Twin Cities and to bring Caniacs who live and work in West St. Paul a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said Megan Clark, general manager and long-time Minnesota resident. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout this community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Clark and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Feed My Starving Children, where they helped package meals.
“Feed My Starving Children impacts malnourished children and communities all around the world and we are honored to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project,” said Clark.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Minnesota and the 333rd system-wide.
Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring UT Cheerleaders and other special guests Tuesday in East Austin
AUSTIN, TX (Jan. 30, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its seventh Austin-area restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2109 E. Riverside Dr. in East Austin.
The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The event will also be attended by representatives of the Austin Corporate Engagement Council and St. Edwards University along with the founders of Hope Outdoor Gallery and the HOPE Campaign. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
The University of Texas Cheerleaders and Hook Em, one of UT’s two mascots, will likewise be on-hand from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to get the crowd fired up for the capital city’s newest Raising Cane’s. The Mariachi Band from Bedichek Middle School will entertain customers in the early evening.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Austin T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“Over the last several years, the people of Austin have welcomed Raising Cane’s with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier to begin sharing our quality chicken finger meals with another great part of our city next week,” said Chris Hooker, who brings extensive experience in the food and beverage industry and a decades-long family history in Austin to his new role as Managing Partner. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday at our beautiful new restaurant in the heart of booming East Austin.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hooker and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Hope Outdoor Gallery, where they worked side-by-side with local artists to clean up the Community Paint Park and whitewash the walls to create fresh canvases for the Austin community.
“Hope Outdoor Gallery is the only paint park of its kind in the country, providing muralists, street artists, students and community groups the opportunity to display large-scale artworks driven by inspirational, positive and educational messages,” said Hooker. “We were proud and honored to pitch in to help keep the park in great shape for the community.”
On Monday, Feb. 6, KGSR will host a radio remote at the new restaurant and give away tickets to the Woofstock Concert presented by Raising Cane’s on Feb. 12, featuring the popular band, Jamestown Revival.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 104th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 308th in its nationwide system.
Kingwood to Welcome Its 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger restaurant to celebrate grand opening Tuesday
HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2016) – Fresh on the heels of its 300th grand opening in Central Houston last month, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is making its long-awaited debut in Kingwood next Tuesday.
The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is preparing to welcome its 23rd Houston-area restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Kingwood’s very own Raising Cane’s is located at 4509 Kingwood Drive.
The festivities begin at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Kingwood T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I can’t tell you how excited my crew and I are to start sharing our ONE LOVE at our beautiful new restaurant here in Kingwood next Tuesday,” said General Manager Chris Conroy. “This is a such a great town and the people here deserve to have a convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wed., Nov. 9, Conroy and his fellow crewmembers pitched in with Volunteers for Animal Protection, where they cleaned cages and walked the dogs at the non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Kingwood.
“All of us at Cane’s are big pet lovers, so we had a blast playing with the dogs and working at the shelter for our pre-opening service project,” said Conroy. “We’re also looking forward to taking part in Kingwood’s Young Life 5K in a couple of weeks and getting involved with the local schools and other organizations throughout the area in the months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Kingwood’s new Raising Cane’s – which marks the 103rd restaurant in the Lone Star State and the 305th nationwide – are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.
