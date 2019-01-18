Ohio
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Brooklyn Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19
CLEVELAND (Nov. 18, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Brooklyn debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5180 Tiedeman Road.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Brooklyn’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-9:30 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
To add to the excitement, legendary Cleveland Indians “Rally Drummer” John A. Adams will be in attendance and will draw the Lucky 20 winners. Emmet Golden and Jerod Cherry, co-hosts of The Next Level on ESPN Cleveland, will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 3-7 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love Cleveland and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our expansion in the area and introduce Raising Cane’s to Brooklyn,” said Eric Ongaro, President of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “The new restaurant features Raising Cane’s new updated design, which will create an enhanced experience for our guests. Plus, we’ve hired an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her crew volunteered their time with Northeast Ohio SPCA.
“In addition to making donations to the organization, we had a lot of fun helping walk the adorable dogs and clean out cages,” Sandor said. “Northeast Ohio SPCA does an amazing job at saving the lives of pets in our community. This no-kill nonprofit will also be the benefactor of our 2019 Holiday Plush Puppy fundraiser.”
Brooklyn’s first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the third Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area, 34th in Ohio and 476th system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Lakewood Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 24
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 14115 Detroit Ave.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 7:30 a.m., when a DJ starts playing with giveaway prizes and trivia to follow at 8 a.m. Then, Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s will hold a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9:30-9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
To add to the excitement, WKNR ESPN 850AM The Next Level broadcascast personalities Emmett Golden, Jerod Cherry and Matt Fontana will be live on site from 3-6 p.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Caniacs in Lakewood,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “We’ve assembled an exceptional crew of 100 members, and the new restaurant is in the perfect location near Lakewood High School and Lakewood St. Edwards. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, the Raising Cane’s Lakewood crew volunteered their time at Lakewood Community Services Center Food Bank.
“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Lakewood Community Services Center Food Bank,” said Taylor Zupanic, general manager on Raising Cane’s Lakewood. “The food pantry serves 17% of the Lakewood community, so it was an honor to have had the opportunity to pack and serve food with an organization that makes such a positive impact.”
Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s features the first multi-lane drive thru in greater Cleveland, and it will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area, 33rd in Ohio and 458th system-wide.
Be sure to follow Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s restaurant on Facebook to stay up-to-date with special information and exciting offers.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Beavercreek Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30
DAYTON, Ohio (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Beavercreek debut on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4384 Indian Ripple Road. This will be Raising Cane’s 400th restaurant system-wide!
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Beavercreek’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9:30-9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Bob Stone and the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:45 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 100 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve lived in the area for 16 years and can’t tell you how excited we are in Beavercreek to have a Raising Cane’s to call our own,” said General Manager Martina Stiles. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in an amazing location, across the street from the Greene Shopping Center. Our Beavercreek restaurant will feature local community graphics from our neighboring schools, like jerseys and helmets from Beavercreek High School and Kettering Fairmont High School. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 24, Stiles and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with Feed The Creek.
“Feed The Creek is an amazing Beavercreek organization that provides food for children in our area in order to reduce childhood hunger and promote healthier bodies, minds, relationships and grades,” Stiles said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Beavercreek’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Dayton area, 28th in Ohio and 400th system-wide.
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Loveland
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Loveland location on Tuesday, March 20, at 3901 Montgomery Road.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Loveland’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:45 a.m. Local city officials from Cincinnati, Mason, and Loveland will also be in attendance. The Patriotic Brass Ensemble Band will join Florence Freedom’s mascot Wally in pumping up the opening day crowd. Cincinnati’s #1 Hit Music Station Kiss 107.1 will be onsite from 2-4 p.m. to host a live radio remote.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve been on the Raising Cane’s team in Cincinnati for seven years, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to bring our ONE LOVE to Deerfield Township,” said General Manager David Games. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and getting involved with local schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to making a donation to the Recycled Doggies Organization, Games and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the League for Animal Welfare last week.
“The League for Animal Welfare is the oldest and one of the largest no-kill shelters in the area, serving the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Games. “The League provides the medical care, behavioral training, and socialization needed to match homeless animals with lifelong homes. We are proud to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Loveland’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 10th Raising Cane’s in the Cincinnati area, 25th in Ohio, and the 375th system-wide.
Raising Cane’s To Make Its Northeast Ohio Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in North Canton Feb. 20
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Northeast Ohio location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5455 Dressler Road in North Canton.
The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! North Canton’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Doug Lane and Stark County Sheriff George Maier begins at 9:20 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.
Canton’s Variety Station My 101.7 will also be onsite hosting a live radio remote during the celebration from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Friday, Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re excited to expand into Northeast Ohio and look forward to bringing Caniacs in North Canton their very own Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, President of the Raising Cane’s of Ohio franchise group. “We are in a prime location in Belden Park Crossing, less than a mile away from Kent State University at Stark, and we’ve hired an amazing crew, so we are eager to open our doors next week. In addition to serving our ONE LOVE, we look forward to continuing our commitment to the community by partnering with local schools and other organizations in the months and years ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Humane Society of Stark County.
“The Stark County Humane Society’s service for sick and injured strays remains available 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Sandor. “We were proud to pitch in at the shelter for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for animals in our area.”
Hours of operation at North Canton’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 24th Raising Cane’s in Ohio and the 368th system-wide.
