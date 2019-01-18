Missouri
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest St. Louis Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Aug. 20
ST. LOUIS (Aug. 15, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 13th St. Louis restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 805 S. Vandeventer Ave.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! St. Louis’ new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Park Central Development Team begins at 9:30 a.m. The St. Louis Cardinals’ mascot, Fredbird, will join St. Louis Blues mascot, Louie, and St. Louis University mascot, Billiken, in pumping up the opening day crowd. To add to the excitement, local artist, Grace McCammond, will be onsite implementing a paint by numbers mural the morning of the opening. Caniacs will have the opportunity to participate in painting a piece of art that will hang in the restaurant for years to come!
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
There will also be a giveback giveaway raffle during opening week. One lucky Caniac will win Free Cane’s for a Year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter near the registers.
“We love St. Louis, so we couldn’t be more excited to open another restaurant in the area,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Guillermo Lopez. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in the perfect location, just east of The Grove. We look forward to getting even more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. The day prior to its grand opening, Raising Cane’s is finalizing its training by partnering with St. Louis University to host its students, faculty, friends and family in addition to donating 100% of the day’s proceeds to the university. Plus, last week, General Manager Luis Rodriguez and his crew volunteered their time with St. Louis University’s Campus Kitchen.
“The Campus Kitchen is a really cool program that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to the community,” Rodriguez said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an awesome program and we can’t wait to partner with the university again during our training.”
St. Louis’ new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 17th Raising Cane’s in Missouri and 452nd system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 445 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Maplewood Caniacs Prepare To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday
MAPLEWOOD, MO (June 1, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Maplewood on Tuesday, June 6, at 2707 S. Big Bend Blvd.
The new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Barry Greenberg along with Board President Christy Byrd and the Maplewood Fire Chief. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans of the brand – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – decide to campout overnight to be the first in line for their favorite chicken finger meals.
In addition, from June 6 – 13, customers of the newest Raising Cane’s will be invited to participate in the company’s “Give Back Giveaway” tradition, in which one lucky customer will win a $1,000 donation to his or her local charity of choice, along with Free Cane’s for a Year.
“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Maplewood and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Jesse Reed. “We’ve already begun our support of the local community and we’re looking forward to doing even more with the schools and other organizations throughout the area in the months and years ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 31, Reed and his fellow crewmembers volunteered with the professional firefighters of Maplewood’s Outreach Program, helping build shelves for one of the local charities that collect food for hungry children.
“We were proud to pitch in with the local firefighters for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to protecting our community on a daily basis,” said Reed.
Hours of operation at Maplewood’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 11th Raising Cane’s in the St. Louis market, the 13th in Missouri and the 324th system-wide.
Chesterfield Valley Caniacs To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to host
grand opening celebration on Tuesday
CHESTERFIELD, MO (April 20, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest restaurant on Tuesday, April 25, at 17360 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield Valley.
Festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce Director Nora Amato, Friends of Kids with Cancer Executive Director Judy Ciapciak and other local dignitaries. Fredbird, the St. Louis Cardinals mascot, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s Chesterfield Valley T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
Raising Cane’s will also be hosting a Giveback Giveaway where customers can register for a chance to win $1,000 for a charity of their choosing.
To keep the celebration going, Lern from KSHE Rock will be broadcasting remotely from the restaurant from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.
“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Chesterfield Valley and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Lauren Spurlock, a proud Chesterfield native. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 19, Spurlock and her fellow crewmembers volunteered at Friends of Kids with Cancer, writing reassuring notes and well wishes to the children that are being supported by the charity.
“We were proud to work with Friends of Kids with Cancer for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for these special kids and their families,” said Spurlock. “We’re also partnering with local schools and other organizations, and supporting great events like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Hunt for the Cure, to do our part to support this wonderful community.”
Hours of operation at Chesterfield Valley’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When the Chesterfield restaurant opens, it will be the 320th in Raising Cane’s system.
