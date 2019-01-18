Houston
Raising Cane’s Opens Three New Houston-Area Restaurants
Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate three local grand openings with customers by giving away Free Cane’s for a Year and more
HOUSTON (Nov. 26, 2018) – Over the next two weeks, Houstonians will have three opportunities to win Free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year!
The Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open three new restaurants in the Houston area on the following dates:
- Tuesday, Nov. 27, Raising Cane’s will make its Richmond debut at 10215 West Grand Pkwy.
- Friday, Nov. 30, Raising Cane’s will make its East Houston debut at 15231 Wallisville Road.
- Tuesday, Dec. 4, Raising Cane’s will make its Friendswood debut at 1640 W. Bay Area Blvd.
All three restaurants will kick off the grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Houston’s new Raising Cane’s restaurants will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
The grand opening celebrations will also feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by its local Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch each of the locations in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of each location’s 75 newly hired crewmembers – totaling 225 new jobs throughout the Houston area. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers at each new restaurant, ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to bring Caniacs throughout the Houston area more ways to get their chicken finger fix,” said Market Leader, Ryan Pruitt. “We’ve assembled three amazing crews and all of the new restaurants are in great locations. We’re looking forward to getting even more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
The three new Raising Cane’s restaurants are open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. These mark the 34th, 35th and 36th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area and 135th, 136th and 137th in Texas, bringing the total to 413 system-wide.
Houston ‘Caniacs’ Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on active community involvement to celebrate grand opening March 6
HOUSTON (March 1, 2018) – ‘Caniacs’ in the Greenspoint area are about to get their very own Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 31st Houston restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, March 6.
Located at 163 West Road in Houston, the new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Houston’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:00 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater North Side Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:20 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“This is my twelfth year with Raising Cane’s, and I can’t tell you how thrilled we all are to open a new restaurant in the Greenspoint area,” said General Manager Joe Steed. “With so many businesses in the area, I have no doubt that our ONE LOVE will be a huge hit. We’ve hired an amazing crew and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Earlier this week, Steed and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Harris County Animal Shelter.
“The Harris County Animal Shelter offers a safe haven to hundreds of lost, neglected and abandoned animals,” said Steed. “We are honored to have volunteered our time at the shelter for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for animals in our area.”
Hours of operation at Houston’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 127th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 372nd system-wide.
Fulshear ‘Caniacs’ To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening for fourth Katy-area restaurant Feb. 20
KATY, Texas (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Katy-area location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6717 FM 1463 Road, near the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463.
The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 7:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Katy’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 7:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fulshear Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:20 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re excited to expand into the Fulshear area and look forward to bringing Caniacs in southwest Katy their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Philip Goglia. “We have hired an amazing team and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. We can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Goglia and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Fulshear Food Pantry.
“We were proud to pitch in at the Fulshear Food Pantry for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do in feeding our local community,” said Goglia. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community in the months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Katy’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 30th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area, 126th in Texas and the 369th system-wide.
Houston ‘Caniacs’ Prepare To Welcome Two New Raising Cane’s Restaurants
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold two grand opening celebrations Nov. 14
HOUSTON (Nov. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on two area restaurants located at 1740 Fry Road in west Houston, and 21017 Kuykendahl Road in Spring.
Houston’s 28th and 29th Raising Cane’s restaurants are set to open on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will kick off the grand opening festivities at each location with official ribbon-cutting ceremonies hosted by the respective Chamber of Commerce’s from Houston Northwest and Katy at 9:20 a.m. Local first responders have also been invited to participate. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
The first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older at each location will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love Houston so we are thrilled to bring two more restaurants to the area,” said Area Director Ryan Pruitt. “We’ve assembled two awesome crews and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout both of these wonderful communities.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Nov. 8, the Fry Road team volunteered their time at the Special Pals Animal Shelter and the Spring team volunteered at the Northside Christian Church.
“At Raising Cane’s, we are all very passionate about giving back to every community we serve,” said Pruitt. “Both of these places do extraordinary work for the Houston community and we are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them.”
Hours of operation at the two new Raising Cane’s restaurants are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When they open, there will be 123 Raising Cane’s locations in Texas and 357 system-wide.
Houston ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 22
HOUSTON (Aug. 17, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its newest Houston restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Located at 2015 Shepherd Drive, the new restaurant will officially open its doors Tuesday at 10 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Houston T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love Houston and we couldn’t be happier about sharing our ONE LOVE with another great part of our city,” said General Manager Scott Krueger. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors and getting more involved with the local community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane's recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Krueger and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the American Red Cross, where they worked with the disaster relief team on restocking emergency response vehicles.
“The Red Cross helps prevent and relieve suffering in Houston and all around the world, so we are proud to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project,” said Krueger.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 27th Raising Cane’s in Houston, 116th in the Lone Star State and the 332nd system-wide.
Raising Cane’s To Give Away $100,000 To Lucky Houston Caniac
Grand prize celebration for Peel The Love Game winner set for April 26
HOUSTON (April 25, 2017) – Winner winner chicken dinner®!
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced today that 19-year-old Mariano Romero is the Grand Prize winner of its 2017 Peel The Love Game. He won $100,000 by collecting all five game pieces needed to spell out C-A-N-E-S.
On Wednesday, April 26, at 12:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s will present a $100,000 check to the lucky Caniac at its restaurant located at 5326 South Rice in Houston.
“I have been a Caniac for almost five years now and this was only my second time playing the game,” said Romero. “I am still in shock and am excited to use the $100,000 to start my own small business. This money is the boost that I needed!”
The Peel the Love Game kicked off Jan. 4 as a fun and interactive game for Raising Cane’s customers. Game pieces affixed to drink cups offered customers the chance to win instant prizes as well as the $100,000 grand prize.
“The Peel the Love Game is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to Caniacs all across the country for their loyalty over the years,” said Todd Graves, Founder & CEO of Raising Cane’s. “I’m thrilled to give Mariano one hundred thousand thank-yous for being a Caniac!”
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Founded by Graves and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 25th Houston Location
Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday on Main Street
HOUSTON (March 16, 2017) – Houston Caniacs will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 25th Houston location on Tuesday, March 21. Located at 9530 Main St. in Houston, near NRG Stadium, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Houston Metro Chamber of Commerce along with local fire, police and city officials.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Houston T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We have been overjoyed by the popularity of Raising Cane’s in the Houston area and we’re looking forward to opening a new restaurant near the South Loop to more conveniently serve our loyal Caniacs,” said General Manager Omar Garcia. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and share our ONE LOVE with the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane's recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On March 15, Garcia and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, helping with landscaping and working in the flower beds.
“We were proud to pitch in at Saint Luke’s for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to Houston-area families,” said Garcia. “We’ll also be partnering with local schools and other organizations in the coming weeks and months.”
Hours of operation at Houston’s newest Raising Cane’s are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 109th Raising Cane’s in the state of Texas and the 316th system-wide.
Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring UT Cheerleaders and other special guests Tuesday in East Austin
AUSTIN, TX (Jan. 30, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its seventh Austin-area restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2109 E. Riverside Dr. in East Austin.
The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The event will also be attended by representatives of the Austin Corporate Engagement Council and St. Edwards University along with the founders of Hope Outdoor Gallery and the HOPE Campaign. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
The University of Texas Cheerleaders and Hook Em, one of UT’s two mascots, will likewise be on-hand from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to get the crowd fired up for the capital city’s newest Raising Cane’s. The Mariachi Band from Bedichek Middle School will entertain customers in the early evening.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Austin T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“Over the last several years, the people of Austin have welcomed Raising Cane’s with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier to begin sharing our quality chicken finger meals with another great part of our city next week,” said Chris Hooker, who brings extensive experience in the food and beverage industry and a decades-long family history in Austin to his new role as Managing Partner. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday at our beautiful new restaurant in the heart of booming East Austin.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane's recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hooker and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Hope Outdoor Gallery, where they worked side-by-side with local artists to clean up the Community Paint Park and whitewash the walls to create fresh canvases for the Austin community.
“Hope Outdoor Gallery is the only paint park of its kind in the country, providing muralists, street artists, students and community groups the opportunity to display large-scale artworks driven by inspirational, positive and educational messages,” said Hooker. “We were proud and honored to pitch in to help keep the park in great shape for the community.”
On Monday, Feb. 6, KGSR will host a radio remote at the new restaurant and give away tickets to the Woofstock Concert presented by Raising Cane’s on Feb. 12, featuring the popular band, Jamestown Revival.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 104th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 308th in its nationwide system.
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on New Houston-Area Restaurant
Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open doors in late February
HOUSTON (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another Houston-area restaurant in anticipation of a late-Feb. opening.
The company recently began construction on its newest location, at 9530 Main Street, near Buffalo Speedway. When the 2,700-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 24th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area, the 106th in Texas and among more than 300 nationwide.
The restaurant will begin hiring 70 new crewmembers to help serve its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – soon after the New Year.
“Houston is one of our most dynamic and growing markets, so we can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with Caniacs in yet another great part of town,” said Area Director Ryan Pruitt. “We’re also looking forward to assembling an awesome crew and getting actively involved in the local community in the weeks ahead.”
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
