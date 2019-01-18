DFW
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Terrell Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement is opening 50th location in DFW Metroplex on Sept. 17
TERRELL, Texas (Sept. 12, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Terrell restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1360 FM148.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Terrell Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will also be in attendance to pump up the opening day crowd until 11 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Terrell and to be the 50th Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said General Manager Scott Koller. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, right across from Buc-ee’s. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Koller and his crew volunteered their time at the Terrell Share Center.
“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Terrell Share Center for Senior Citizen’s Day,” Koller said. “The Share Center does an incredible job at providing the opportunity for a brighter future for people throughout Kaufman County. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a great charitable organization.”
Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 50th Raising Cane’s in DFW, 149th in Texas and 457th system-wide.
Be sure to follow Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s restaurant on Facebook to stay up-to-date with special information and exciting offers.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Prosper Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 21
PROSPER, Texas (May 16, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Prosper restaurant on Tuesday, May 21, at 4760 W. University Drive.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Prosper’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Prosper Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. The Mavs Maniacs will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. To add to the excitement, radio personalities from The Ticket will join the celebration and host a live radio remote at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We couldn’t be more excited to open a Raising Cane’s in Prosper,” said General Manager Josh Huynh. “We have assembled an amazing crew and we are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 9, Huynh and his crew volunteered their time at Prosper’s Food Pantry, Bethlehem Place.
“We had a lot of fun unloading and organizing trucks for Bethlehem Place,” Huynh said. “In addition to dedicating our time, we had the opportunity to donate over 300 items of food to the food pantry. Bethlehem Place does an amazing job at ensuring that families within Prosper and surrounding areas have enough food to eat. We are honored to have had the chance to volunteer with such an incredible organization.”
Prosper’s first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 144th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 440th system-wide.
Raising Cane’s To Bring ONE LOVE® To LUV
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to open newest restaurant by Love Field Oct. 3
DALLAS (Sept. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas-area restaurant at 2503 West Mockingbird Lane, at the intersection of Maple near the entrance to Love Field Airport, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Dallas Mavericks Maniacs will also be on-hand to pump up the crowds.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re thrilled to bring our ONE LOVE to residents, travelers and workers in and around Love Field,” said General Manager Nick Gambill. “Our beautiful new restaurant is conveniently located to serve all the on-the-go traffic around the airport. We already partnered with Southwest Airlines on a fun roof-top party and we’re looking forward to working more closely with the Dallas ISD and other organizations across the area in the weeks and months ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 13, Gambill and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with VNA Meals on Wheels, where they delivered food to community members in need in West Dallas and the surrounding community.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 43rd Raising Cane’s in DFW, the 120th in Texas and the 341st system-wide.
‘Caniacs’ In Garland Prepare to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to celebrate grand opening Sept. 7
DALLAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Garland on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1112 E. Northwest Hwy.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Garland Chamber of Commerce. FC Dallas players will also be on-site with giveaways beginning at noon.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are all excited to continue our expansion in North Texas, and my crew and I are especially honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Garland,” said General Manager Dayne Kelley. “I’m originally from this area and left to help open our first restaurant in Longview. I’m extremely happy to be back in Garland and can’t wait to begin sharing our ONE LOVE on Thursday. We recently partnered with Garland High School and we are looking forward to getting more involved with other schools and organizations throughout the community in the weeks ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 1, Kelley and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Garland Pawsibilities, where they helped clean the shelter.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the 42nd Raising Cane’s in DFW, 117th in Texas and the 335th system-wide.
Dallas Caniacs Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration for 40th DFW restaurant on Thursday
DALLAS (April 18, 2017) – Caniacs across Dallas have spoken. They want more Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers!
The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas location – its 40th in North Texas – on Thursday, April 20, at 5201 Ross Ave., in the Knox/Henderson area.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Mavs Maniacs, Dallas Mavs dancers and Champ the mascot will be on-hand to keep spirits high, along with Dallas ISD officials and Raising Cane’s executives. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Dallas T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love everything about Dallas and it’s great to know Dallas loves Raising Cane’s, too!” said General Manager Kegan Joplin. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing our ONE LOVE with the residents, workers and visitors in this vibrant part of the city.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 12, Joplin and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Promising Youth Alliance, fixing up the Boys and Girls Club’s front lawn area with flowers and mulch for spring. They also purchased new gardening tools for the Club.
“The Boys and Girls Club is one of the true treasures of Dallas, so we were honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Joplin. “We’ll also be partnering with DISD schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”
Hours of operation at Dallas’ newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 110th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and the 319th system-wide.
Plano ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening – featuring Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Feb. 28
DALLAS (Feb. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third Plano restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 6010 K Ave., at the intersection with E. Spring Creek Pkwy, in Plano.
The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Representatives of the Historic Plano Downtown Association and Raising Cane’s VIPs will also be in attendance. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 55 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
As a special treat, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be on-hand from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. to welcome the newest Cane’s in style.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Plano T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’ve assembled another awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday,” said General Manager and Managing Partner Candidate John Bodily. “Plano is home to our Restaurant Support Center as well as two other busy Cane’s, so we’re especially excited to open a third restaurant in yet another part of this dynamic city.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bodily and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Salvation Army, where they cleaned and organized around the facility, which is located next door to the new restaurant.
“The Salvation Army does tremendous work in Plano and all around the country, so we were proud to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Bodily. “We’ve also started working with several of the local schools and look forward to getting even more intimately involved with organizations throughout this great community.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends. When it opens, it will be the 39th Raising Cane’s in the DFW Metroplex, the 106th in Texas and the 313th in its nationwide system.
Raising Cane’s Seeks Enthusiastic Crewmembers for 38th Metroplex Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand gears up for Feb. 14 grand opening
DALLAS (Jan. 11, 2017) – Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.
With its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex rapidly nearing completion, the popular Louisiana-based brand is seeking more than 75 candidates for multiple crewmember positions. When the restaurant opens on Feb. 14 at 2255 W. Northwest Highway (near I-35), it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and among more than 300 system-wide.
“We’re looking for a select group of friendly, energetic, customer-service-oriented crewmembers to join the Raising Cane’s team,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We offer competitive pay, a great work environment and a cool company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. And because this will be a late-night location – our drive thru will be open till 3:30 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday – we’ll need lots of great individuals to help us share our ONE LOVE with this vibrant part of town.”
Interviews will be scheduled through Feb. 3 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 2287 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas. Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for NW Highway).
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals. Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
