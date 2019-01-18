Dallas
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Oak Cliff Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 8
DALLAS (Oct. 3, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Oak Cliff restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 701 W. Illinois Ave.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Oak Cliff’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Mavs Maniacs will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd until 11 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to bring Caniacs in Oak Cliff a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Shawnqunisha White. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location. We look forward to working more closely with Dallas ISD and the local schools, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to working with the chamber for the upcoming Halloween Exchange, White and her crew volunteered their time at the Oak Cliff Boys & Girls Club.
“We really enjoyed working with Club Director Ms. Jefferson in addition to organizing the athletic areas, playground and school supplies at the local Boys & Girls Club,” White said. “They do an amazing job at helping young people reach their full potential. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable organization.”
Oak Cliff’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 52nd Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth, 151st in Texas and 463rd system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
Raising Cane’s To Bring ONE LOVE® To LUV
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to open newest restaurant by Love Field Oct. 3
DALLAS (Sept. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas-area restaurant at 2503 West Mockingbird Lane, at the intersection of Maple near the entrance to Love Field Airport, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Dallas Mavericks Maniacs will also be on-hand to pump up the crowds.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re thrilled to bring our ONE LOVE to residents, travelers and workers in and around Love Field,” said General Manager Nick Gambill. “Our beautiful new restaurant is conveniently located to serve all the on-the-go traffic around the airport. We already partnered with Southwest Airlines on a fun roof-top party and we’re looking forward to working more closely with the Dallas ISD and other organizations across the area in the weeks and months ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 13, Gambill and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with VNA Meals on Wheels, where they delivered food to community members in need in West Dallas and the surrounding community.
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 43rd Raising Cane’s in DFW, the 120th in Texas and the 341st system-wide.
Dallas Caniacs Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration for 40th DFW restaurant on Thursday
DALLAS (April 18, 2017) – Caniacs across Dallas have spoken. They want more Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers!
The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas location – its 40th in North Texas – on Thursday, April 20, at 5201 Ross Ave., in the Knox/Henderson area.
Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Mavs Maniacs, Dallas Mavs dancers and Champ the mascot will be on-hand to keep spirits high, along with Dallas ISD officials and Raising Cane’s executives. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Dallas T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We love everything about Dallas and it’s great to know Dallas loves Raising Cane’s, too!” said General Manager Kegan Joplin. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing our ONE LOVE with the residents, workers and visitors in this vibrant part of the city.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 12, Joplin and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Promising Youth Alliance, fixing up the Boys and Girls Club’s front lawn area with flowers and mulch for spring. They also purchased new gardening tools for the Club.
“The Boys and Girls Club is one of the true treasures of Dallas, so we were honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Joplin. “We’ll also be partnering with DISD schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”
Hours of operation at Dallas’ newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 110th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and the 319th system-wide.
Dallas ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring ‘Gas Monkey’ car Feb. 14
DALLAS (Feb. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2255 W. Northwest Highway, near I-35 and the famed Gas Monkey Bar & Grill.
The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Raising Cane’s VIPs and community leaders. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
Raising Cane’s “Gas Monkey” car – featured on the Sept. 28, 2015 episode of the Discovery Channel’s Fast N’ Loud series – will also be on-hand for photos and to help rev up the crowd.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Dallas T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday in this bustling part of town,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We’re even planning to keep our drive-thru open till 3:30 a.m. on weekends to accommodate the late-night crowd and students from the University of Dallas.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Scarbrough and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Dog & Kitty City, cleaning up the shelter and playing with the adoptable pets.
“All of us at Cane’s are animal lovers, so we had a great time working at the shelter,” said Scarbrough. “We were proud and honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project and we’re looking forward to getting even more involved with the local community in the months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant is from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the drive-thru will be open an extra two and half hours until 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 310th in its nationwide system.
Raising Cane’s Seeks Enthusiastic Crewmembers for 38th Metroplex Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand gears up for Feb. 14 grand opening
DALLAS (Jan. 11, 2017) – Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.
With its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex rapidly nearing completion, the popular Louisiana-based brand is seeking more than 75 candidates for multiple crewmember positions. When the restaurant opens on Feb. 14 at 2255 W. Northwest Highway (near I-35), it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and among more than 300 system-wide.
“We’re looking for a select group of friendly, energetic, customer-service-oriented crewmembers to join the Raising Cane’s team,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We offer competitive pay, a great work environment and a cool company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. And because this will be a late-night location – our drive thru will be open till 3:30 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday – we’ll need lots of great individuals to help us share our ONE LOVE with this vibrant part of town.”
Interviews will be scheduled through Feb. 3 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 2287 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas. Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for NW Highway).
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals. Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground in Northwest Dallas
Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 38th Metroplex restaurant in mid-February
DALLAS (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-Feb. opening.
The company recently began construction on its newest location, at 2255 West Northwest Highway, in northwest Dallas near the I-35 split. When the 2,700-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 38th Raising Cane’s in the DFW Metroplex, the 105th in Texas and among more than 300 nationwide.
The restaurant will begin hiring 75-80 new crewmembers to help serve its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – soon after the New Year.
“What can we say? We love DFW, and DFW loves us back!” said Area Director Luke Overman. “We’re looking forward to assembling a great crew for our newest Metroplex restaurant and we’re already reaching out to organizations throughout the local community to see where we can best pitch in and offer our support.”
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
