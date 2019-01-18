Chicago
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To The City Of Chicago
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Loyola University campus March 6
CHICAGO (Mar. 1, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first location in the city of Chicago on Tuesday, March 6, at 6568 N. Sheridan near Albion, on the campus of Loyola University.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Chicago’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., taking entries until 9:00 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rogers Park Business Alliance and Loyola University representatives begins at 9:00 a.m. Loyola cheerleaders, band and mascot Lu Wolf will join Chicago Wolves mascot Skates in pumping up the opening day crowd. Hit music radio station 103.5 KISS FM and The Chi’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI will be onsite from 1-3 p.m. to host live radio remotes. The stations will also be giving away a summer trip from Apple Vacations.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 55 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re excited to bring Caniacs in the city their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Gabe Cervera. “I helped open Chicagoland’s first Raising Cane’s and now we are opening the sixth in the area! We couldn’t be more thrilled to open on Loyola’s campus. We are the ‘Official Chicken Sponsor of Loyola Athletics.’ We have already attended a men’s basketball game and a men’s volleyball game, where we gave away swag and had a prize wheel. We look forward to continuing this involvement and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Cervera and his fellow crewmembers volunteered with the Loyola University Community Relations team and Rogers Park Business Alliance in a Spring Clean Up Project. The crew will also be one of the sponsors for the Rogers Park Annual Spring Sneak Peak Fundraiser.
“We had a lot of fun volunteering our time with the Spring Clean Up Project,” said Cervera. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community in the months and years ahead.”
Hours of operation at Chicago’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. This marks the sixth Raising Cane’s in Chicagoland and the 373rd system-wide.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
‘Caniacs’ In Evergreen Park To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 26
CHICAGO (Oct. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Evergreen Park on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9570 S. Western Ave.
Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Evergreen Park’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 - 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Evergreen Park Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30am. To pump up the opening day crowd, the Chicago Bucket Boys and the Chi-Town Cheerleaders will be joined by a fun mascot lineup, including Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear, White Sox mascot Southpaw, Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, Wolves mascot Skates and ThunderBolts mascot Boomer.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to continue our growth here in the Chicago area and to bring Caniacs who live and work in Evergreen Park a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said General Manager RJ Reynolds. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors on Thursday and to getting more involved with the schools and other organizations throughout the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. The team attended the Mt. Greenwood Fest in August and on Oct. 20, Reynolds and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Chicago Ridge Animal Welfare League, where they helped paint and clean the facility and pamper the animals. The new Raising Cane’s is also sponsoring the Beverly Hills Turkey Trot on Nov. 25.
“The Animal Welfare League houses the largest number of adoptable animals from a non-profit organization in the entire mid-west,” said Reynolds. “They are committed to helping every pet find a good home. We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in the Chicago area and the 346th system-wide.
# # #
Harwood Heights Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 26
CHICAGO (Sept. 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first restaurant in Harwood Heights – its fourth in Chicagoland – in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Located at 7306 W. Lawrence Ave., the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 8:30 a.m., as Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 – 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Arlene Jezierny, the Norridge Harwood Heights Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries begins at 9:30 a.m. Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, White Sox mascot Southpaw, the Taft High School Jazz Band and the Ridgewood High School Cheer and Dance Teams will also be on-hand from 8 – 9:30 a.m. to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. It’s not too late to join the team!
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We are excited to continue our expansion here in Chicagoland and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Harwood Heights their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Chris Gilmore. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout this wonderful community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 16, Gilmore and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Chicago Canine Rescue Foundation, where they played, walked and interacted with the dogs.
“The Foundation provides invaluable services to our community, and my crew and I enjoyed hanging out with the dogs and giving them some extra love and play time outside,” said Gilmore. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Chicago Canine Rescue, the local schools and other great organizations throughout the community in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
Raising Cane’s begins its sponsorship of the Chicago Wolves when the new season begins in October. The parties will partner on selected Pet Welfare days to help bring loving families and pets together.
Hours of operation at Harwood Heights’ first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the fourth Raising Cane’s in Illinois and the 339th system-wide.
# # #
Naperville Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday
NAPERVILLE, IL (April 19, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Naperville restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, April 25.
Located at 698 S. Route 59, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Naperville Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. The NHL Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9-10 a.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – show up early to be the first in line for their favorite chicken fingers. Similar scenes have played out at Raising Cane’s first two Chicagoland grand openings – in Riverside and Oak Lawn.
“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Naperville and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Chris Tillson. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 15, Tillson and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at the 34th Annual Naperville Jaycees Egg Hunt, setting up and executing the fun event. Raising Cane’s also brought along complimentary lemonade samples and a prize wheel.
“We were proud to pitch in at the Jaycees’ annual Easter Egg Hunt for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the local schools and other great organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead.” said Tillson.
Hours of operation at Naperville’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. Chicago’s third Raising Cane’s marks the 322nd restaurant in its nationwide system.
# # #
Oak Lawn To Welcome 2nd Chicagoland Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday
CHICAGO (Feb. 9, 2017) – What better way to celebrate Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – than by opening its second Chicagoland restaurant on Valentine’s Day?
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company, is putting the finishing touches on its newest restaurant at 11006 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn, in anticipation of next Tuesday’s grand opening.
The festivities begin at 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 14 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oak Lawn Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Sandra Bury, representatives of the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn and other community dignitaries. Chicago Wolves mascot “Skates” and Windy City Thunderbolts mascot “Boomer” will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free-limited edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“The people of North Riverside welcomed our first area restaurant with open arms just a couple weeks ago, and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE with Oak Lawn next week,” said General Manager Melissa Cowell. “My awesome crew and I have already started partnering with the local community and we’re looking forward to opening our doors and showing our new neighbors just how great chicken finger meals can be.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Feb. 8, Cowell and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, interacting with the kids during story time and at the building stations and arts & crafts areas. The crew also helped with a deep cleaning of the facility.
“The Children’s Museum is one of the true treasures of Oak Lawn, so we we’re honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Cowell. “And we’re just getting started with our outreach initiatives. We’ll be partnering with the schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”
Hours of operation at Chicagoland’s second Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.
A third Raising Cane’s is projected to open in Naperville in April. Oak Lawn also marks the second Raising Cane’s in Illinois and its 311th system-wide.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Makes Chicagoland Debut
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration in North Riverside on Tuesday
CHICAGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Chicagoland restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The newest Raising Cane’s, located at 2514 Harlem Ave. in North Riverside, also marks the brand’s entry into Illinois and its 307th restaurant system-wide.
The festivities begin at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Village of North Riverside and notable dignitaries including North Riverside Mayor Hugh Hermanek, Chief of Police Lane Niemann and Chief of Fire Brian Basek. Berwyn Mayor Robert J. Lovero and Berwyn Development Corporation President Jousef Mondragon have likewise confirmed their attendance. White Sox mascot “Southpaw” and Chicago Wolves mascot “Skates” will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Chicagoland T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I can’t tell you what a special day this is for the entire Raising Cane’s family, to finally introduce the people of Chicago to our ONE LOVE,” said General Manager Hinesh Patel, a proud Chicago native. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’ve already started partnering with the North Riverside and Berwyn communities. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome Caniacs old and new to our beautiful new restaurant.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Jan. 23, Patel and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Pav YMCA of Berwyn, executing a time-sensitive mailing project that could not have been completed without outside help.
“We were proud to pitch in at the Y for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the schools and other great organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Patel.
The restaurant will be collecting donations during its training weekend prior to the official opening on behalf of the Komarek Elementary School of North Riverside and the Pav YMCA. Patel and his crew are also partnering with the North Riverside Parks & Recreation Department and will participate in several programs throughout 2017, including the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Golf Outing and the Biggest Block Party.
Hours of operation at Chicagoland’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.
The second local Raising Cane’s is projected to open on Feb. 14 in Oak Lawn, followed by Naperville in April.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on 1st Oak Lawn Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand known for loyal “Caniacs,” active community involvement, prepares for late-Feb. opening
OAK LAWN, IL (Dec. 5, 2016) – Just weeks after announcing that its first Chicagoland restaurant is under construction in Riverside, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its second area location.
The popular Louisiana-based brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – has begun construction at 11006 South Cicero in Oak Lawn. It is projected to open in late February.
“We weren’t kidding when we said we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE with Chicago,” said Olivia Fazzola, Area Director for Raising Cane’s. “Our Riverside restaurant is quickly taking shape, and we’re thrilled that Oak Lawn will be following close behind. The local Caniacs are coming out of the woodwork, and telling us to hurry up…They need their chicken finger fix!”
Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Raising Cane’s will begin hiring roughly 80 new crewmembers for each of its new restaurants in the weeks ahead. The Riverside restaurant is located at 2514 Harlem Ave. A third Chicago-area restaurant, in Naperville, is in the pipeline for Spring 2017.
# # #