California
Raising Cane’s is Now Serving ONE LOVE® in South Bakersfield
‘Caniacs’ now have three options in Bakersfield to get their favorite chicken finger meals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2020) – Those residing or visiting the south side of Bakersfield can now satisfy their chicken finger fix at the newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant located at 6312 Panama Lane!
Bakersfield’s new Raising Cane’s is safely sharing its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with Customers through its multi-lane drive-thru, mobile app and takeout. The new Restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. – making it the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night snacking.
“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Bakersfield and to bring our ONE LOVE to the south side of the city,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Taylor Day. “This marks our third Raising Cane’s in Bakersfield and we have another Restaurant scheduled to open soon across from The Park at River Walk. We’re thrilled to increase our footprint so quickly and bring many new jobs to the area. We’ve hired 110 new Crewmembers for this Restaurant alone and we’re all looking forward to getting even more involved with schools and organizations throughout the Community.”
Raising Cane’s is still seeking additional Crewmembers for multiple positions at the new Bakersfield Restaurant. Interested candidates should apply at WorkAtCanes.com.
Raising Cane’s Restaurants operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. As part of this commitment, due to COVID-19, the dining room will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for Crew and Customers. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are following proper social distancing guidelines and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.
The new Bakersfield Restaurant marks the 36th Raising Cane’s in California and 535th internationally.
ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and active Community involvement.
More information is available at raisingcanes.com.
# # #
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To San Diego County
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate Santee grand opening on May 1
SANTEE, Calif. (April 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first San Diego County location in Santee on Tuesday, May 1, at 8867 Cuyamaca St.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Santee’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 7:30-8 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor John Minto and the Santee Chamber of Commerce begins at 8 a.m. Today’s Hit Music Z90.3 will be onsite from 6-8 a.m. to pump up the opening day crowd with a live radio remote. Also during the celebration, “Caniacs” can take photos from 7-9 a.m. with Raising Cane’s 1967 Cadillac that was restored and upgraded on the Discovery Channel series Fast N’ Loud.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve been on the Raising Cane’s team in Texas for two years and my family and I relocated to San Diego for this opportunity, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors on Tuesday,” said General Manager Matthew Neuroth. “The Santee restaurant will be the first Raising Cane’s with a double drive thru, which is huge news! We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are excited to start serving our ONE LOVE to Santee. We’re also looking forward to getting involved with local schools and organizations in the area and becoming an integral part of the community.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 25, Neuroth and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time planting trees at the park and campgrounds at Santee Lakes.
“We had a lot of fun spending time outside and helping make the 190-acre park even more beautiful,” said Neuroth. “Santee Lakes has seven amazing recycled water lakes and hosts over 660,000 visitors a year, so we were thrilled to have the opportunity to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project. We will also be the Presenting Sponsor for the LSU Crawfish Boil that is coming up on May 27.”
Hours of operation at Santee’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the 10th Raising Cane’s in California, and the 379th system-wide.
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Lakewood
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20
LAKEWOOD, Calif. (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood location on Tuesday, March 20, at 4634 Candlewood St. in the Lakewood Center.
The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Lakewood Mayor Diane DuBois and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce begins at 8 a.m. Lakewood High School cheerleaders will also be in attendance to pump up the opening day crowd.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 125 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“We’re excited to bring Caniacs in Lakewood their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Glenn Curro. “We’ve hired an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Curro and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House.
“The Ronald McDonald House provides amazing care, comfort and support to children and families throughout Southern California,” said Curro. “We were proud to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project and we look forward to participating in the Ronald McDonald House’s 7th annual Walk for Kids on April 22 at Shoreline Park.”
Hours of operation at Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the ninth Raising Cane’s in California and the 376th system-wide.
Raising Cane’s To Make Its La Habra Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening Feb. 13
LA HABRA, Calif. (Feb. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first La Habra location on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1050 S. Beach Blvd.
The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! La Habra’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:30 a.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the La Habra Area Chamber of Commerce and Chamber President Mark Sturdevant begins at 8:15 a.m. The La Habra High School band and color guard will also be on-site to pump up the opening day crowd.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve lived in the area for more than 15 years and cannot tell you how excited we all are to have a Raising Cane’s to call our own,” said General Manager Shane Sowers. “We have hired an amazing team and we’re all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Sowers and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra, where they helped repaint high-use areas for local kids.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra create an environment that encourages, enlightens and builds the self-esteem of children in the community,” said Sowers. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to serve with this life-changing organization.”
Hours of operation at La Habra’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the eighth Raising Cane’s in California and the 367th system-wide.
‘Caniacs’ In San Bernardino Prepare For 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening Jan. 18
SAN BERNARDINO (Jan. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first San Bernardino location on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1857 S. Tippecanoe Ave.
The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! San Bernardino’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:45 a.m. The Go Country 105 Street Team will be on-site from 7 - 9 a.m. to pump up the Lucky 20 crowd.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 8:15 a.m. Chamber President Judy Penman and representatives from Santa Claus Incorporated and The Unforgettables Foundation will also be in attendance.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“I’ve lived in the area for 20 years and cannot tell you how excited we all are to have a Raising Cane’s open in our community,” said General Manager Jim Wheeler. “In addition to sponsoring the San Bernardino Turkey Trot and CSUSB Winter Concert, my crew and I had a lot of fun volunteering at the YMCA Christmas Parade and with Santa Claus Incorporated last month. We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Wheeler and his fellow crewmembers hosted a YAPS Pet Adoption on-site at the new restaurant.
“YAPS is a no kill, nonprofit animal shelter that provides dogs and cats a temporary safe haven until a permanent loving home can be found,” said Wheeler. “We were honored to have the opportunity to help find these adorable animals their forever home.”
Hours of operation at San Bernardino’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Inland Empire, the seventh in California and the 364th system-wide.
‘Caniacs’ In Riverside To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 31
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Oct. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Riverside on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Located at 11066 Magnolia Ave., near Castle Park, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Riverside Chamber of Commerce. The Ramona High School band will be performing beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the Go Country 105 Street Team will be on-site from noon to 2 p.m.
First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.
To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.
“Caniacs here in Riverside have been clamoring for a Raising Cane’s to call their own and we couldn’t be more thrilled to open one for them next week,” said General Manager Rafael Marroquin. “We can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE on Tuesday and plan on continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.
Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Tomorrow, Marroquin and his fellow crewmembers are helping set up and work a haunted house at Villegas Park in Riverside. On Saturday, the crew is partnering with the Yucaipa Animal Placement Society (YAPS) to host an on-site pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to noon in the new restaurant’s parking lot.
“YAPS is a no kill, nonprofit animal shelter that helps prevent euthanasia of dogs and cats throughout the region by providing them a temporary safe haven until a permanent loving home can be found,” said Marroquin. “We are really looking forward to this event on Saturday and hope that those in search of their new furry best friend will come out and join us.”
Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. When it opens, it will be the sixth Raising Cane’s in California and the 348th system-wide.
