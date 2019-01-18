Raising Cane’s® founder and CEO Todd Graves and his wife Gwen participated in Fox’s philanthropic reality show Secret Millionaire™. They spent a week posed as normal people in South Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, a community destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, the largest natural disaster in U.S. history. The Graves’ were challenged to find people that their philanthropic gifts nearing $400,000, would have the most impact on the community as a whole, and were inspired to meet “angels walking the earth” that put others before themselves to rebuild their community.