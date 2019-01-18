Effective Date: November 13, 2020

I. Introduction

Welcome to the Raising Cane’s Arcade mobile app! The Raising Cane’s Arcade mobile app (“Arcade App” or “App”) is brought to you by Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC (“we” or “us”), which is committed to providing a safe, fun environment for kids and their families. We explain our privacy practices in detail below, but here’s a summary of the basics:

This privacy policy applies only to the Arcade App and not to any other Raising Cane’s app, website, or social media site.

The App may collect, and store locally on your device, personal information you may submit to the App as part of the gameplay such as your initials, photos, and audio recordings.

The App does not permit sharing with social media networks.

We don’t have access to or receive any personal information the App stores locally on your device.

We don’t have links to websites.

We don’t have advertisements.

We don’t have in-app purchases.

We don’t send push notifications.

We don’t collect your exact location, but we know what city you’re in.

We collect anonymous analytics data to support the internal operations of the App.

We encourage you to contact us, via our contact information found below, with any questions or concerns.

II. Scope

This privacy policy applies only the Arcade App, which is directed to children, and not to our other apps, websites, social media sites or other online services that are intended for general audiences. To understand how we collect, use and share information on our other apps and websites, please review the privacy policy posted on the respective app or website.

The App is intended for use within the United States only and was designed to comply with applicable federal and state law, including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”).

III. Information Collection and Use

In order to minimize the information we collect from App users and keep the App safe for children, we don’t (i) link to websites or social media platforms, (ii) allow users to share information with social media platforms, (iii) display advertising in the App or otherwise use any information collected from the App to serve ads, (v) send push notifications, or (vi) allow in-app purchases. Personal Information Locally Stored

The App may allow you to submit personal information, such as your initials to be displayed on the game’s leaderboards, and your photo or audio recording as part of the gameplay. The App stores this personal information locally on your device, where we or other parties are unable to access or collect it..

Analytics Information

We may collect analytics data, which may contain automatically-collected information about you such as your device ID, to support the internal operations of the App. This information is collected using the Google Analytics for Firebase Software Development Kit (“SDK”). The SDK helps us understand how the App is performing and how users engage with the App. This information may include your device type and operating system, duration of user sessions, how often a user uses the App and what actions you take within the App.

Location Information

Whenever the App is used, we collect city-level location information regarding the device’s location. We do not collect precise geolocation information, such as the street or GPS longitude and latitude coordinates.

III. Information Sharing

Personal information that the App locally stores on your device is not shared with any other party. We don’t share any analytics information we collect from the App, except in the following circumstances:

We may share information with third-party service providers. For example, we may use third parties to provide development, maintenance and support services and analytics services. These service providers are prohibited by contract from using your information for their own purposes or from sharing your information with anyone other than us or our other service providers.

We reserve the right to release your information (i) to comply with any law or regulation, when we are otherwise under legal compulsion to do so (such as a subpoena or court order), or when we believe that the law requires us to do so, (ii) to investigate and help prevent security threats, fraud or other malicious activity, (iii) when we believe it is necessary to protect or enforce the rights, property interests, or safety of Raising Cane’s, our employees, the users of our App, or others; (iv) as we deem necessary to resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems and otherwise enforce the privacy policy.

In the event that Raising Cane’s USA, LLC merges with or becomes part of another organization, or in the event that we are sold, sell all or substantially all of our assets, sell a line of business or are otherwise reorganized, the information we collect will be one of the transferred assets to the acquiring or reorganized entity.

We may transfer your information to our subsidiaries and corporate affiliates, including future subsidiaries and affiliates. These companies may use your information consistent with this privacy policy.

IV. Changes to Privacy Policy

We may modify this privacy policy from time to time. Whenever this privacy policy is revised, we will update the “Effective Date” at the beginning of the privacy policy. We encourage you to review this privacy policy frequently to see if the privacy policy has been revised since you last used the App.

V. Contact Us

If you have any questions, comments or concerns regarding the Arcade App, this privacy policy, or our privacy practices please contact us at:

Raising Cane’s Arcade app c/o C3

10955 Granada Lane

Overland Park, KS 66211

Telephone: 1-800-452-6444

Email: [email protected]