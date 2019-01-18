When I opened the first location of Raising Cane’s ® ,

I had a vision that the restaurant would provide a place in the community where people could receive high quality food served by a friendly and fun crew in an environment that was clean, safe and fun. I also wanted to provide people in the community a great place to work, where they had a lot of fun while working hard. The community response was overwhelming and I wanted to make sure Cane’s gave back to the community that was supporting my dream. I started to explore ways to accomplish that and found so many opportunities in the community to support. This began our commitment to giving back to our communities by becoming involved in the community.

We have continued this commitment as we have continued to grow and we work to ensure each Raising Cane’s® gives back to the communities they are located in. We recognize our responsibility in supporting the community and enjoy improving the lives and communities of the people whom make the company the success that it is. Every crew member at Raising Cane’s® helps give back to the community when they work hard to make Raising Cane’s® successful. That hard work generates income and resources that we use to give back to our communities. Raising Cane’s® does not want to be just another restaurant chain in the community. We want to become an integral part in that community.

Our vision is to have locations all over the world and be known as the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture, and active community involvement.

Todd Graves

Founder, Chairman, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier.