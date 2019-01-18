Two Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, One Cane’s Sauce, Kids Drink (12oz Fountain Drink, Horizon Organic 1% Milk or Honest brand Apple Juice) with Toy. Ideal for kids ages 4-7.

When you do things that are kind, we call them

Raising Cane's® loves to step up and help out.

We know you do, too!

THE 5 TYPES OF RANDOM ACTS OF CANENESS:

PET WELFARE Raising Cane's supports local pet welfare causes because the important need and exposure we can generate with our popular mascot and namesake, Raising Cane, a yellow labrador. How can you be kind to pets you know?

ENTREPRE-NEURSHIP Being an active member of the business community is important to the success of Raising Cane‘s and its continued support of the community as a whole. We have a great entrepreneurial story and believe supporting entrepreneurs to support small business success and economic impact.

ACTIVE LIFESTYLE Raising Cane’s believe that our food can be a part of a healthy lifestyle if consumed in moderation while maintaining an active lifestyle. We support walking trails, recreation areas and programs, runs and walks, sports teams and physical fitness.

EDUCATION Raising Cane’s believes education is a major foundation for communities and students achieving their potential in life. We know the importance of supporting educational facilities in the community in which we serve. Our first Raising Cane's began on the campus of a major university that supported us and we will always be committed to schools in our communities.

FEEDING THE HUNGRY Raising Cane's believes that as a restaurant company we should be a leader in fighting hunger. Raising Cane's supports programs and organizations that provide meals and canned goods to the homeless and hungry.

