​ Our concept is simple and unique… we only have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals! At Raising Cane’s® you get an exceptionally high quality product served quickly and conveniently. We can do this because we offer a limited menu. The specialized systems developed by Raising Cane’s® allow us to maintain a level of quality unmatched in the industry. Our commitment to this concept will not allow us to compromise our quality, cut corners or clutter our menu with new products that do not fit our core menu offering.

The Vision ​To grow restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture, and active community involvement.