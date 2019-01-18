RAISING CANE’S® ONELOVE® ADVENTURE GAME(“PROMOTION”)

2014 OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. BY PARTICIPATING, YOU ARE ACKNOWLEDGING THAT YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD THESE OFFICIAL RULES, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES. AS MORE FULLY SET FORTH BELOW, YOU AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES ASSOCIATED WITH THE PROMOTION WILL BE DECIDED BY BINDING ARBITRATION (SEE SECTION 9).

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia (excluding residents of Florida, New York and Rhode Island) who are thirteen (13) years of age or older. The following individuals are not eligible to enter or win a prize: employees, crewmembers, contractors, directors and officers of Raising Cane’s USA, LLC (the “Sponsor”), its parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, franchisees, web design, advertising, fulfillment, legal, judging, advertising and promotion agencies involved in the administration, development, printing, fulfillment and execution of this Promotion (collectively, “Promotion Parties”), and the immediate family members (spouse, parent, child, sibling, grandparent, and spouse or "step" of each), and those living in their same households (those persons whether related or not who live in the same residence for at least three months during the twelve-month period preceding the start date of the Promotion). Void in Florida, New York, Rhode Island, and where prohibited. PROMOTION PERIOD: Promotion begins on January 2, 2014 and ends on February 25, 2014, or earlier if supply of game stickers is exhausted (the “Promotion Period”). HOW TO PLAY: You will receive one (1) peel off game sticker that contains two (2) game pieces (“Game Sticker”) with the purchase of a 21 oz. or a 32 oz. fountain drink at a participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant during the Promotion Period, while supplies last. Peel the Game Sticker off the cup to see if you are an instant winner of one of the Instant Win Prizes listed in Section 5 below, subject to verification. You may also win a Collect & Win Prize by collecting the necessary game piece numbers that correspond to the available trip and cash prizes, as more fully outlined in Section 5 below, subject to verification. HOW TO REQUEST A GAME STICKER BY MAIL: To request a Game Sticker (with two (2) game pieces) by mail without purchase, while supplies last, mail a self-addressed stamped envelope (“SASE”) to: One Love® Adventure, P.O. Box 1351, Elmhurst, IL60126. DO NOT SEND ANY WINNING GAME STICKERS, COMMENTS OR QUESTIONS TO THIS ADDRESS. VT residents may omit return postage. Game Sticker requests (SASEs) must be handwritten and postmarked by February 25, 2014, and received by March 4, 2014. Proof of sending will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor. No mechanical reproductions will be accepted. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, invalid, misdirected, mutilated, incomplete, or postage-due mail/requests, which will be disqualified. Limit one (1) Game Sticker request (SASE) per outer postmarked envelope. PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUES (“ARV”): Approximately 8,743,283 Game Stickers are available for distribution. The number of Game Stickers and prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the Promotion Period as Game Stickers are distributed. Majority of prizes are food prizes. Assuming all Game Stickers are distributed, the prizes available and approximate odds of winning are as follows:

INSTANT WIN PRIZES:

LEVEL PRIZE ARV* QUANTITY AVAILABLE ODDS OF WINNING Grand Home Theater Bundle $1,500 10 1:874,328 First Music Bundle $1,499 10 1:874,328 Second Gamer Bundle $1,000 5 1:1,748,656 Third T-shirt $9.98 28,479 1:307 Fourth The Box Combo® $6.98 141,020 1:62 Fifth 21 oz. beverage $2.09 338,886 1:25.8 Sixth Chicken Finger $1.09 1,016,660 1:8.6 Seventh Texas Toast $.69 380,142 1:23 Eig10hth Cane’s Sauce® $.29 1,016,660 1:8.6

*The ARV for food prizes is based on the average price of the item.

COLLECT & WIN PRIZES:

LEVEL WINNING COMBINATION OF GAME PIECE NUMBERS NEEDED FOR PRIZE PRIZE ARV QUANTITY AVAILABLE ODDS OF COLLECTING THE WINNING COMBINATION OF GAME PIECES* Grand #501; #502; and #503 $50,000 Cash $50,000 1 1:82,122,149 First #201; #202; and #203 Alaskan Cruise $10,000 2 1:48,758,939 Second #101; #102; and #103 Los Angeles Trip $6,000 4 1:20,530,527 Third #301; #302; and #303 New Orleans Trip $5,000 1 1:82,122,102 Fourth #401 and #402 $1,000 Cash $1,000 50 1:928,982

*Odds of winning a Collect & Win Prize are based on the minimum number of purchases needed to collect the winning combination of game pieces, and on obtaining all game piece numbers required to make the winning combination of game piece numbers, as listed above.

FOR ALL PRIZES: No cash equivalent, transfer, or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to substitute a prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for any taxes on their respective prize(s), and a winner of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more will be issued an IRS Form 1099 reporting the value of their prize(s). All costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided for herein are the responsibility of the winner. ARVs are as of the date these Official Rules were finalized and may fluctuate. Any difference between the stated ARV and actual value at the time the prize is awarded will not be awarded.

Instant Win Prize Descriptions :

Food Prizes: All prize quantities/odds/ARVs are outlined in the Instant Win Prize table above. Food prizes are not valid in combination with any other offer, discount, or coupon. All food prizes must be redeemed in store no later than April 1, 2014.

Grand Prize (10): a Home Theater Bundle. Each Home Theater Bundle includes the following: a Sony 50" LED HDTV, a Sony Smart Blue-ray Home Theater System, a Best Buy Gift Card and a 12-month Netflix subscription (awarded as a check).

First Prize (10): a Music Bundle. Each Music Bundle includes the following: a MacBook Air (11.6" Display, 4GB Memory, 128 GB Flash Storage), an iPod Touch (16GB) MP3 Player (5th Generation), a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo High Definition Headphones and a $100 iTunes Gift Card.

Second Prize (5): a Gamer Bundle. Each Gamer Bundle includes the following: a Samsung 39" LED HDTV, an Xbox 360, 4GB w/Kinect, a Stingray Gaming Chair, an Xbox LIVE 12-month Gold Membership and two Xbox 360 Wireless Controllers.

ELECTRONIC PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Any accessories, upgrades, and options are not included, and are at the sole expense of the winner. Sponsor does not make, nor in any manner is responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prizes including but not limited to their quality, fitness for a particular purpose, or mechanical condition. All product and brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies, which are not sponsors of or affiliated with this Promotion or the Sponsor.

Collect & Win Prize Descriptions :

Grand Prize (1): $50,000 cash. Prize will be awarded as a check payable to the winner.

First Prize (2): one Alaskan Cruise package. Alaskan Cruise package includes round-trip coach transportation from a major commercial airport near Winner’s residence within the United States to departure port for Winner and one verified travel guest, seven (7)-day cruise with ocean view stateroom (destination port to be determined at the time of booking).

Second Prize (4): one trip to Los Angeles, CA. Trip includes round-trip coach transportation from a major commercial airport near Winner’s residence within the United States to Los Angeles for Winner and one verified travel guest, ground transportation to and/or from airport/hotel in the destination city, hotel accommodations (double occupancy), city tour and activity of Winner’s choice (options to be outlined to winner after verification).

Third Prize (1): one trip to New Orleans, LA. Trip includes round-trip coach transportation from a major commercial airport near Winner’s residence within the United States to New Orleans for Winner and one verified travel guest, transportation to and/or from airport/hotel in the destination city, hotel accommodations (double occupancy), city tour and activity of Winner’s choice (options to be outlined to winner after verification).

Fourth Prize (50): $1,000 cash. Prize will be awarded as a check payable to the winner.

TRIP PRIZE RESTRICTIONS:Prize is non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution permitted, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. If prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right in their sole discretion to substitute a prize in whole or in part with one of comparable or greater value. All costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided herein are the responsibility of the winner. Actual value of trip prizes may vary depending on winner’s point of travel origin, airfare and hotel fluctuations. Any difference between the stated ARV and actual value at the time the prize is awarded will not be awarded. Airport, airline, ground transportation and/or lodging accommodations will be determined by the Sponsor. Travel dates and accommodations are subject to availability and restrictions. Prize travel must be booked by February 14, 2015 and must be completed by April 1, 2015. No changes can be made to any trip element once it is booked/reserved. Sponsor does not guarantee transportation and accommodations will be available on the exact dates requested by winner. Winner and winner’s guest must travel on same itinerary, comply with all security requirements for travel, and are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary travel documents prior to departure date for travel (e.g., a valid government-issued ID). If winner is eligible but a minor in his/her state of residence, the travel guest must be winner’s parent or legal guardian. Minor must be accompanied at all times during the trip (including, but not limited to, in-flight, hotel stay and all prize-related events) by minor’s parent or legal guardian. All airfare, luggage fees, hotel, meals, ground transportation, gratuities, excursions fees, beverages, and any other incidental costs or other expenses not specifically set forth herein are the sole responsibility of winner. Winner’s guest must be eighteen (18) years of age or older for trips to Los Angeles, CA and New Orleans, LA, and winner’s guest must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older for the Alaskan Cruise. Winner and guest must sign and return a release of liability/publicity before travel is booked. Winner and/or guest’s participation in any or all activities on the prize trip is voluntary. Once guest is selected, he or she may not be substituted, except in Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion. Airline tickets are non-refundable/non-transferable and are not valid for upgrades and/or frequent flyer miles. Airline tickets are subject to flight variations, work stoppages, and schedule or route changes. Sponsor shall not be responsible for any cancellations, delays, diversions or substitutions, or any act or omission whatsoever by the air carriers, hotels, venue operators, transportation companies, prize providers, or any other persons providing any prize related services or accommodations. If in the judgment of Sponsor, air travel is not required due to winner’s proximity to the destination city, ground transportation will be substituted for roundtrip air travel at Sponsor’s sole and absolute discretion. The difference in value will not be awarded to the winner. Additional prize details and travel information to be provided to the winner at the time of notification. Winner and guest are also responsible for obtaining travel insurance (and all other forms of insurance) at their option and hereby acknowledge that Sponsor has not and will not obtain or provide travel insurance, or any other form of insurance. Lost, stolen or damaged airline tickets, travel vouchers, or certificates will not be replaced or exchanged.

Total ARV of all prizes in this Promotion is: $3,826,090.54

PRIZE CLAIM INSTRUCTIONS:

FOR GRAND, FIRST, SECOND, AND THIRD INSTANT WIN PRIZES AND ALL COLLECT & WIN PRIZES (all prizes that aren’t food/beverage prizes):

DO NOT GIVE YOUR WINNING GAME PIECES(S) TO A RAISING CANE’S® CREWMEMBER, THEY ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO VERIFY OR COLLECT YOUR GAME PIECES(S). Write your name, address (no P.O. boxes please), city, state, ZIP Code, phone number, email address (optional) and date of birth on a 3” x 5” card. Make and retain a copy of your game piece(s), and mail the 3” x 5” card and original game piece(s) to the address indicated. You can find the prize claim address located on the back of the game piece, or on the back panel of the Game Sticker that is adhered to the cup. It is recommended that you use a traceable method such as registered mail to send in your prize claim. All mailed prize claims must be received by April 1, 2014, or prize will be forfeited in its entirety and will not be awarded. Proof of mailing does not constitute proof of delivery. Prizes will be shipped within 4-6 weeks of winner verification which will be held at the end of the Promotion Period.

FOR FOURTH THROUGH EIGHTH INSTANT WIN PRIZES (all food/beverage prizes):

Give your winning game piece to the cashier on your next visit to a participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant to claim your prize. Prizes must be redeemed by April 1, 2014. Limit one (1) prize redemption per person per visit.

ALL PRIZE CLAIM SUBMISSIONS: No reproductions of game pieces will be accepted. Game pieces submitted for redemption become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Claims are subject to verification and anti-fraud detection devices may be used to verify the winning game pieces. Any game piece will be automatically void if it fails to pass anti-fraud detection measures, or if it is determined to be mutilated, mechanically reproduced, photocopied, forged, altered, defaced, tampered with, stolen, un-issued, unauthorized, or illegible in any way; if it contains printing, production, mechanical, typographical, or other errors; or if it is obtained outside authorized channels. No prize will be awarded to the holder of any game piece which is determined to be void. Grand, First, Second, and Third Instant Win Prizes, and all Collect & Win Prize claims will not be reviewed or verified until after the Promotion has ended. Grand, First, and Second Instant Win Prize winners and all Collect & Win Prize winners will be required to complete, sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release, and, where lawful, a Publicity Release within ten (10) calendar days of attempted notification, or prize may be forfeited. If a winner is a minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence, the prize may be awarded in the name of, or to, winner’s parent or legal guardian who must execute all documents and agree to all obligations and undertakings of winner, both on behalf of himself/herself and winner, or the prize may be forfeited. If any prize or prize correspondence is not returned within the required time period, or is returned as non-deliverable, prize may be forfeited. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. Sponsor’s decisions shall be final and binding on all matters relating to the Promotion. RELEASE AND GENERAL TERMS: Bulk purchases of 21 oz. and 32 oz. cups (i.e., sold in sleeves, packs, boxes, etc.) will not be available during the Promotion Period. If a participating Raising Cane’s® restaurant exhausts its stock, if any, of 21 oz. or 32 oz. fountain drink cups featuring Game Stickers during the Promotion, replenishment of promotional fountain drink cups will depend on availability. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, mutilated, incomplete, illegible, or postage-due Game Sticker requests, prize claims, or mail. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of mailing address, email address and/or telephone number of entrants. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation as stated herein, or with any provision in these Official Rules. Participant assumes all risk of loss to or destruction of Game Sticker. In the event of a printing, production or typographical error, irregular, or invalid code/message or computer error, neither Sponsor, the Promotion Parties, or printers of the Game Sticker, or their respective agents or agencies shall have any liability except as described in the following sentence. Liability of Sponsor, the Promotion Parties, or printers of the Game Sticker, or their respective agents or agencies, for an official Game Sticker containing printing or other errors that is rendered invalid due to any type of malfunction, technological or otherwise, is limited to replacement with any Game Sticker, while supplies last. Game Stickers are void if obtained where prohibited by law. No more prizes than the prizes stated in these Official Rules will be awarded, and if there are more verified prize claims received for any prize level than the number of prizes being offered, Sponsor reserves the right to award the intended number of prizes through a random drawing from among all eligible prize claims received. In the event Sponsor is prevented from continuing with the Promotion, or the integrity and/or feasibility of the Promotion is severely undermined by any event beyond the control of Sponsor, including but not limited to fire, flood, epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute, or strike, acts of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, war (declared or undeclared), terrorist threat or activity, or any federal, state or local government law, order, or regulation, order of any court or jurisdiction, infection by computer virus, unauthorized intervention, technical failures, or other cause not reasonably within the control of Sponsor (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), Sponsor shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to abbreviate, modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate the Promotion without any further obligation. By participating in this Promotion and submitting a prize claim, each entrant (and entrant’s parent/legal guardian if entrant is an eligible minor in his or her jurisdiction of residence) agrees: (i) to be bound by these Official Rules, including all prize claim requirements; (ii) to hold Sponsor, its representatives, directors, officers, agents, divisions, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies, employees, crewmembers and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”), harmless against any and all claims, injuries, damages, losses and liability that may occur, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from participation in the Promotion, or from the receipt or use of any prize, or any travel or activity related to the receipt or use of any prize; and (iii) that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition, or fitness for a particular purpose. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Promotion materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. BINDING ARBITRATION: Any controversy or claim arising out of or relating to a Raising Cane’s® promotion shall be settled by binding arbitration in a location determined by the arbitrator as set forth herein (provided that such location is reasonably convenient for claimant), or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the parties, in accordance with the procedural rules for commercial disputes set forth in the Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures of JAMS (“JAMS Rules and Procedures”) then prevailing, and judgment upon the award rendered by the arbitrator(s) may be entered in any court having jurisdiction thereof. The arbitrator shall be selected pursuant to the JAMS Rules and Procedures. The arbitrator shall apply Texas law (without regard to conflicts of laws principles), consistent with the Federal Arbitration Act, and applicable statutes of limitations, and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law. In the event that the claimant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Raising Cane’s® will pay as much of the claimant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive. If any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal (other than that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis), or otherwise conflicts with the rules and procedures established by JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, the portion that is deemed invalid, unenforceable or illegal is that claims will not be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither claimant nor Raising Cane’s® shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. Upon filing a demand for arbitration, all parties to such arbitration shall have the right of discovery, which discovery shall be completed within sixty (60) days after the demand for arbitration is made, unless further extended by mutual agreement of the parties. THE ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES PURSUANT TO THIS PARAGRAPH SHALL BE IN THE ENTRANT’S INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS OR REPRESENTATIVE PROCEEDING. THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE OR JOIN THE CLAIMS OF OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES WHO MAY BE SIMILARLY SITUATED. DO NOT ENTER THIS PROMOTION IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO HAVE ANY CLAIM OR CONTROVERSY ARBITRATED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

BY PARTICIPATING IN A RAISING CANE’S® PROMOTION, EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (1) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE PROMOTION, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY THROUGH BINDING ARBITRATION AS SET FORTH ABOVE, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (2) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL THIRD-PARTY, OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED (IF ANY), BUT IN NO EVENT WILL ATTORNEYS' FEES BE AWARDED OR RECOVERABLE; (3) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY ENTRANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND ENTRANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES, AND/OR ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED; AND (4) ENTRANT'S REMEDIES ARE LIMITED TO A CLAIM FOR MONEY DAMAGES (IF ANY) AND ENTRANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO EVERY ENTRANT.

DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES: THE PROMOTION PARTIES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, AND HEREBY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, CONCERNING ANY PRIZE. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, SUCH PRIZES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, AND THE PROMOTION PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. PUBLICITY: Except in Tennessee, and where prohibited by law, by accepting a prize, winners (or a winner’s parent/legal guardian, if winner is an eligible minor) grant permission for Sponsor and those acting under its authority to use their name, and address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or likeness, for advertising and/or publicity purposes, in any and all media (including posting on Web Site) now known or hereinafter invented without territorial or time limitations and without further notice to and without additional compensation. If you are selected as a winner, your information may also be included in a publicly-available winners list. WINNERS LIST REQUEST: For names of major prize winners (prize valued at $25 or more), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope for receipt to: Raising Cane’s® Winners (RCCF003), P.O. Box 1095, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Requests must be received by May 2, 2014. SPONSOR: Raising Cane’s USA, LLC, 6800 Bishop Road, Plano, TX 75024-4274.

RAISING CANE’S, ONE LOVE, CANE’S SAUCE and THE BOX COMBO are federally registered trademarks of Raising Cane’s USA, LLC.