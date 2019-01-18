Shawnee Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 29

KANSAS CITY (Aug. 24, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Shawnee restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Located at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Michelle Distler and the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce. The Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to continue our expansion in Kansas and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Shawnee their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Bryson Austin. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew here and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations in the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Aug. 23, Austin and his fellow crewmembers hosted a car wash to raise money for Variety the Children’s Charity of Greater Kansas City. Shawnee’s new Raising Cane’s will present a check to Variety KC during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

“Variety has helped thousands of local children with developmental disabilities live up to their full potential by providing them with adaptive equipment and opportunities for activity and inclusion,” said Austin. “We are honored to be able to give back to this amazing organization and we look forward to continuing our work in the Shawnee community in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Shawnee’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Kansas City, the third in Kansas and the 334th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

