San Antonio ‘Caniacs’ Ready To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand holding grand opening celebration in Live Oak on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO, TX (March 16, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is opening its 11th San Antonio restaurant on Tuesday, March 21.

Located at 7925 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak, near Northeast Lakeview College, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Live Oak Economic Development Corporation. San Antonio Spurs mascot, the Coyote, will also be on-hand to pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free-limited edition Cane’s Live Oak T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re really excited to be expanding to the northeast side of San Antonio – which I’m proud to call home – and where the Caniac population has been growing by leaps and bounds,” said General Manager Kristen Houser. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and share our ONE LOVE with the Live Oak community next week.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On March 15, Houser and her fellow crewmembers volunteered at Operation Homefront Village, organizing and packing housewares for donation to homeless Veterans and preparing Easter baskets for their Eggstravaganza.

“We were proud to pitch in at Operation Homefront for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do in building strong, stable and secure military families,” said Houser. “We’ll also be partnering with the schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”

Hours of operation at San Antonio’s newest Raising Cane’s restaurant are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 108th Raising Cane’s in the state of Texas and the 315th location across the country.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #