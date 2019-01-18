Raising Cane’s Seeks Enthusiastic Crewmembers for 38th Metroplex Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand gears up for Feb. 14 grand opening

DALLAS (Jan. 11, 2017) – Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.

With its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex rapidly nearing completion, the popular Louisiana-based brand is seeking more than 75 candidates for multiple crewmember positions. When the restaurant opens on Feb. 14 at 2255 W. Northwest Highway (near I-35), it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and among more than 300 system-wide.

“We’re looking for a select group of friendly, energetic, customer-service-oriented crewmembers to join the Raising Cane’s team,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We offer competitive pay, a great work environment and a cool company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. And because this will be a late-night location – our drive thru will be open till 3:30 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday – we’ll need lots of great individuals to help us share our ONE LOVE with this vibrant part of town.”

Interviews will be scheduled through Feb. 3 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 2287 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas. Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for NW Highway).

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals. Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

