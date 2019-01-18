Raising Cane’s To Reopen Spring Restaurant Damaged By Hurricane Harvey

Popular chicken finger brand to make $47,423 donation to United Way of Greater Houston during reopening celebration Nov. 14

HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2017) – In just five days, Houston experienced about one year’s worth of rainfall during Hurricane Harvey and more than 200,000 homes and businesses were damaged in the process.

Raising Cane’s in Spring was one of those businesses that experienced a massive amount of damage, but the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is coming back stronger than ever.

Located at 520 Rayford Road, the Spring restaurant is celebrating its reopening on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Also at that time, Raising Cane’s will present a $47,423 check to United Way of Greater Houston.

In response to Hurricane Harvey, all 120 Raising Cane’s locations in Texas participated in a fundraiser for United Way by donating 100% of the proceeds made on Sept. 27 to the cause.

“We have over 20 Raising Cane’s locations in the Houston area, so a lot of our team members experienced the catastrophic affects of Hurricane Harvey firsthand,” said Regional Vice President Tommy Van Wolfe. “We’re extremely thankful for all of our Texas ‘Caniacs’ who pitched in during our fundraiser. We are overjoyed with the outcome and are honored to donate to the community’s long-term recovery. Together we will rebuild the great city of Houston. In addition to this exciting donation, we are thrilled to reopen our Spring location. It has taken a lot of work to rebuild but we are back and stronger than ever.”

The United Way Relief Fund helps meet storm-related needs and recovery in the Houston community. 100% of every donation made to the fund goes directly to the community. A portion of the fund goes towards the accessibility of basic needs like food and housing. Another portion goes to long-term recovery with oversight and funding recommendations provided by a volunteer-led committee.

“We’re grateful to Raising Cane’s for stepping up and making such a generous donation,” said Anna M. Babin, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston. “Every dollar counts and the money will be put to use in rebuilding our community. We greatly appreciate Raising Cane’s support.”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 350 restaurants in 23 states, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #