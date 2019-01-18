Raising Cane’s To Reopen Kingwood Restaurant Damaged By Hurricane Harvey

Popular chicken finger restaurant to reopen Dec. 1

HOUSTON (Nov. 27, 2017) – Kingwood’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was one of the 200,000 homes and businesses that experienced massive amounts of damage during Hurricane Harvey.

Located at 4509 Kingwood Drive, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – has overcome the obstacles and is coming back in full force.

The Kingwood restaurant is celebrating its reopening at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce. Kingwood High School’s Principal Dr. Ted Landry and the school’s cheerleaders will also be on-site to pump up the reopening day crowd. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Kingwood T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“It has taken a lot of work to rebuild the Kingwood restaurant but we are back and stronger than ever,” said General Manager Chris Conroy. “Everyone in the community experienced the catastrophic affects of Hurricane Harvey firsthand, but together we are picking up the pieces and rebuilding our beautiful community. We are excited to reopen on Friday and start serving our ONE LOVE to the great people of Kingwood again.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 10, Conroy and his fellow crewmembers helped “Turn Kings Harbor Blue” in support of local first responders who joined forces during Hurricane Harvey.

“First responders rescued more than 122,000 people and 5,200 pets during Hurricane Harvey,” said Conroy. “More lives would’ve been lost if it weren’t for the courageous acts of these brave men and women. My crew and I are all honored to have had the opportunity to participate in turning Kings Harbor blue.”

Hours of operation at the Kingwood Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

