Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Owensboro Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 13

OWENSBORO, Ky. (Nov. 8, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Owensboro debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 2990 Heartland Crossing.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Owensboro’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Tom Watson and the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. DJ David Spencer from WBKR 92.5 will join the celebration from 10 a.m. to noon to host a live radio remote. Additionally, Raising Cane’s will present a $1,000 check donation to WBKR’s Christmas Wish during the grand opening celebration.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers and Daviess County High School’s band, cheerleaders and mascot. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Owensboro a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Barbara Mowbray. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, near the International Bluegrass Music Museum. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 7, Mowbray and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Owensboro Humane Society.

“We had a lot of fun walking dogs and helping clean the shelter,” Mowbray said. “The Owensboro Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that helps stop abuse, neglect and the over-breeding of our local animal population. Their work in our community is truly amazing. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Owensboro’s new Raising Cane’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. This marks the 15th Raising Cane’s in Kentucky and 404th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 400 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

