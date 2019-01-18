Raising Cane’s Prepares To Make Its Maple Grove Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 7

MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 2, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Maple Grove debut on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 9875 Maple Grove Pkwy.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Maple Grove’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the City of Maple Grove begins at 9 a.m. Two popular radio personalities will also be onsite throughout the day to host live radio remotes and pump up the opening day crowd. Zach Dillan with 101.3 DKWB will be onsite from 9-11 a.m. and Cory Cove from KFAN 100.3 will join the celebration in the afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Both personalities will also be giving away Minnesota Twins tickets and a $100 Raising Cane’s Gift Basket.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers, Maple Grove High School’s Crimson Cheer varsity team and the Grove Area Percussion. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in Minnesota for 20 years, so I’m very familiar with the local Caniac scene,” said General Manager Miguel Acosta. “Maple Grove has been clamoring for a Raising Cane’s to call their own, so we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors on Tuesday. We’ve assembled an awesome crew and our new restaurant is in a great location. We’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Aug. 1, Acosta and his fellow crewmembers volunteered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), where they helped pack food for those in need.

“FMSC is an amazing non-profit that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children,” Acosta said. “We really enjoyed our time spent helping hand-pack the meals and we were honored to have the opportunity to volunteer with FMSC for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Maple Grove’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the seventh Raising Cane’s in Minnesota and 390th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 385 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #