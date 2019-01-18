Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Lawton Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 6

LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 1, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Lawton debut on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 805 NW Sheridan Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Lawton’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. OKC Thunder mascot, Rumble, will join the Thunder Girls and Storm Chasers in pumping up the opening day crowd starting at 8:30 a.m. KLAW 101 – Oklahoma’s Best Country – will also be hosting a radio remote and giving away Cane’s swag onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Lawton a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Jimmy Cameron. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, near Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 31, Cameron and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center, Inc.

“We had a lot of fun helping this amazing non-profit agency package 100 individual overnight kits for distribution in our community,” Cameron said. “Marie Detty Youth & Family Services serves the needs of our community as a whole by providing those who are vulnerable and in need with comfort and care. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Lawton’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 20th Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma and 403rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 400 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #