Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Harlingen Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 13

HARLINGEN, Texas (Nov. 8, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Harlingen debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 2120 S. 77 Sunshine Strip.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Harlingen’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:00 a.m. Three popular radio personalities from Wild 104.1, 102.5 La Ley and 90.1 Stereo Hits will also be onsite throughout the day to host giveaways, live radio remotes and pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in the Mid-Valley a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Zeneth Zubiaga. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, near the Iwo Jima Monument. Our crew participated in the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival yesterday and will be participating in Bowling for Rhinos next week! We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 31, Zubiaga and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club during Halloween on Jackson Street,” Zubiaga said. “Since it first opened in 1965, the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen has had countless kids walk through its doors who have found a path to greatness. Their work in our community is truly amazing. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Harlingen’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. This marks the seventh Raising Cane’s in the Rio Grande Valley, 134th in Texas and 406th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 400 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

