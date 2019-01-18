Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Broomfield Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 27

DENVER (Nov. 20, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its north Denver debut in Broomfield on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 4640 W. 121st Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Broomfield’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:15 a.m. Denver’s Holiday Station KOSI 101.1 will be onsite to host a live radio remote from 10 a.m. to noon and television program Colorado & Company will be in attendance broadcasting live from 10-11 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of over 90 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, customers of Colorado’s newest Raising Cane’s can also participate in the company’s “Give Back Giveaway” tradition, in which one customer will win a $1,000 donation to his or her local charity of choice, along with Free Cane’s for a Year.

“As a Colorado-native, I can’t tell you how excited we are to bring Caniacs in Broomfield a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Stefanie Magalei. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location near Broomfield High School, who we proudly sponsor. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 17, Magalei and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the 9Cares/Colorado Shares Food Drive with 9News and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

“We had an amazing time helping fill the shelves of our local food banks,” Magalei said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with 9News and the Food Bank of the Rockies for our pre-opening service project.”

Broomfield’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the sixth Raising Cane’s in Colorado and 408th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 400 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #