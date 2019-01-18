Raising Cane’s Prepares to Bring Its ONE LOVE® to Denver’s Hampden Neighborhood

Popular brand known for unrelenting focus on Crew, Culture and quality chicken finger meals to hire more than 100 Crewmembers for February opening

DENVER (Nov. 5, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is continuing to expand in the Denver area with its newest local Restaurant preparing to open in the Hampden neighborhood in February 2021.

In the weeks ahead, the rapidly growing brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will hire more than 100 Crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from management-level to hourly Crew positions.

“We are excited to have started construction on our new Hampden Restaurant,” said Regional Leader of Restaurants Jason Zwerin. “This will be the second Raising Cane’s in Southern Denver proper, giving us the ability to serve more local Caniacs in the area! We have found the perfect location for the new Restaurant. It’s located right off of Hampden Avenue, next to the popular Tamarac Shopping Center. Our next step will be to hire a great local Crew to join us in bringing more of our ONE LOVE to Denver.”

When the new Restaurant opens at 7405 E. Hampden Ave., it will mark the 10th Raising Cane’s in Denver, 15th in Colorado, and among more than 540 systemwide.

Raising Cane’s unrelenting focus on doing what’s right for its Crew, Customers and Communities ensures that its Restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Crews are wearing masks and gloves, socially distancing and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, customer service and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 520 Restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new Restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and active Community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

