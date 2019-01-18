Raising Cane’s Opens Three New Houston-Area Restaurants

Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate three local grand openings with customers by giving away Free Cane’s for a Year and more

HOUSTON (Nov. 26, 2018) – Over the next two weeks, Houstonians will have three opportunities to win Free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year!

The Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open three new restaurants in the Houston area on the following dates:

Tuesday, Nov. 27, Raising Cane’s will make its Richmond debut at 10215 West Grand Pkwy.

debut at 10215 West Grand Pkwy. Friday, Nov. 30, Raising Cane’s will make its East Houston debut at 15231 Wallisville Road.

debut at 15231 Wallisville Road. Tuesday, Dec. 4, Raising Cane’s will make its Friendswood debut at 1640 W. Bay Area Blvd.

All three restaurants will kick off the grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Houston’s new Raising Cane’s restaurants will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

The grand opening celebrations will also feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by its local Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch each of the locations in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of each location’s 75 newly hired crewmembers – totaling 225 new jobs throughout the Houston area. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers at each new restaurant, ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring Caniacs throughout the Houston area more ways to get their chicken finger fix,” said Market Leader, Ryan Pruitt. “We’ve assembled three amazing crews and all of the new restaurants are in great locations. We’re looking forward to getting even more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

The three new Raising Cane’s restaurants are open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. These mark the 34th, 35th and 36th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area and 135th, 136th and 137th in Texas, bringing the total to 413 system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 400 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

