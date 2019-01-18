Raising Cane’s Opens Second Slidell Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 17

SLIDELL, La. (Jan. 14, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Slidell restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 142 Northshore Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Slidell’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Greg Cromer, the St. Tammany Parish Chamber of Commerce and Slidell City Council begins at 9:15 a.m. New Orleans Saints Saintsations Cheerleaders and mascot Gumbo will join the Slidell High Marching Band in pumping up the opening day crowd. Plus, Wild Wayne from Q93 and DJ Chrissy from B97 will broadcast live onsite throughout the day.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring a second Raising Cane’s restaurant to Slidell, making it easier for Caniacs to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager Josh Masterson. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location close to Northshore Square Mall. We’re looking forward to getting more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh, and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long premium crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and premium creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s famous crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Masterson and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the St. Tammany Parish Habitat for Humanity.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with our local Habitat for Humanity,” Masterson said. “They do an amazing job at bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. We are honored to have had the opportunity to work with them. In addition to this volunteer work, the Raising Cane’s team will also be participating in Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne on Feb. 23. We can’t wait!”

Slidell’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 24th Raising Cane’s in the New Orleans area, 65th in Louisiana and 422nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 420 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #