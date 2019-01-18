Raising Cane’s to Open First Coon Rapids Restaurant on Tuesday

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2

MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Coon Rapids debut on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 13001 Round Lake Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Coon Rapids’ new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and city representatives begins at 9 a.m. Two popular radio personalities will also be onsite throughout the day to host live radio remotes and pump up the opening day crowd. Zach Dillon with 101.3 DKWB will be onsite from 9-11 a.m. and Cory Cove from KFAN 100.3 will join the celebration in the afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Both personalities will also be giving away $100 Raising Cane’s Gift Baskets.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers and the Anoka Ramsey College jazz band. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in Minneapolis for years and recently joined the amazing Coon Rapids community, so I couldn’t be more excited to bring my neighbors a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Krissy Palladino. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and the restaurant is in a great location. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to attending the Coon Rapids Love My Pet Fair and a local high school football game, Palladino and her fellow crewmembers volunteered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), where they helped pack food for those in need.

“We have had a lot of fun serving our community thus far and can’t wait to continue our work for many years to come,” Palladino said. “FMSC is an amazing non-profit that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. We were honored to have the opportunity to volunteer with FMSC for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Coon Rapids new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the eighth Raising Cane’s in Minnesota and 398th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

