Raising Cane’s To Open 1st New Mexico Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in Las Cruces Feb. 20

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its New Mexico debut in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Located at 651 S. Telshor Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Las Cruces’ new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:00 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. NMSU cheerleaders and mascot Pistol Pete will join El Paso Chihuahuas mascot Chico in pumping up the opening day crowd. Hit music radio station Power 102.1 will also be onsite to host a live radio remote and prize giveaway during the celebration. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit. Raising Cane’s will also have a prize wheel set up on opening day.

“This is a very special moment for the entire Raising Cane’s family, to finally introduce the people of Las Cruces – and all across Southern New Mexico – to our ONE LOVE chicken finger meals,” said General Manager Cristian Montanez. “I previously worked at Raising Cane’s in El Paso, and I respect the brand so much that I’ve relocated to Las Cruces to open our first location in New Mexico. We’ve already started working on a partnership with NMSU, and we look forward to continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Montanez and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, where they helped with the facility beautification project.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces enables all young people, especially those who need support the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” said Montanez. “We were proud to pitch in at the facility for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for children in our area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Hours of operation at New Mexico’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the 370th Raising Cane’s system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 24 U.S. states, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #