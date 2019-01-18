Raising Cane’s is Now Serving ONE LOVE® in South Bakersfield

‘Caniacs’ now have three options in Bakersfield to get their favorite chicken finger meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2020) – Those residing or visiting the south side of Bakersfield can now satisfy their chicken finger fix at the newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant located at 6312 Panama Lane!

Bakersfield’s new Raising Cane’s is safely sharing its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with Customers through its multi-lane drive-thru, mobile app and takeout. The new Restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. – making it the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night snacking.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Bakersfield and to bring our ONE LOVE to the south side of the city,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Taylor Day. “This marks our third Raising Cane’s in Bakersfield and we have another Restaurant scheduled to open soon across from The Park at River Walk. We’re thrilled to increase our footprint so quickly and bring many new jobs to the area. We’ve hired 110 new Crewmembers for this Restaurant alone and we’re all looking forward to getting even more involved with schools and organizations throughout the Community.”

Raising Cane’s is still seeking additional Crewmembers for multiple positions at the new Bakersfield Restaurant. Interested candidates should apply at WorkAtCanes.com.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. As part of this commitment, due to COVID-19, the dining room will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for Crew and Customers. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are following proper social distancing guidelines and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.

The new Bakersfield Restaurant marks the 36th Raising Cane’s in California and 535th internationally.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and active Community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

