Raising Cane’s Makes Its West Cincinnati Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 30

CINCINNATI (Jan. 25, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 3820 Race Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its celebration a day early with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Green Township on Jan. 29 at 10:45 a.m. Tony Rosiello, Green Township Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Fire & EMS Chief Scott Sounders, Assistant Fire & EMS Chief Kevin Hummeldorf, Western Hills High School Athletic Director Phillip O’Neal and LaSalle High School Alumni Director Barrett Cohen will also be in attendance.

On grand opening day, the festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Cincinnati’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9:30-9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win. Raising Cane’s will host additional giveaways throughout the morning and Cincinnati Reds Mascot Mr. Red will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. Plus, popular radio personalities from 96ROCK will host a radio remote at the restaurant on Feb. 1 and Kiss 107.1 on Feb. 5.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring Caniacs in the westside of town a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager John Fradin. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location – now Caniacs don’t have to drive past Hwy. 27 to get their chicken finger fix! We’re looking forward to serving and getting more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh, and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long premium crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and premium creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s famous crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Jan. 16, Fradin and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with My Neighbor’s Place.

“We donated needed items and had a lot of fun assisting in the food pantry,” Fradin said. “My Neighbors Place is a westside community development organization that is dedicated to creating a community that welcomes and cares for all of our neighbors. They do extraordinary work; we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with them.”

Cincinnati’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 11th Raising Cane’s in the Cincinnati area, 29th in Ohio and 426th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 420 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

