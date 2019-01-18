Raising Cane’s Makes Its Terrell Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement is opening 50th location in DFW Metroplex on Sept. 17

TERRELL, Texas (Sept. 12, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Terrell restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1360 FM148.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Terrell Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders will also be in attendance to pump up the opening day crowd until 11 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Terrell and to be the 50th Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said General Manager Scott Koller. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, right across from Buc-ee’s. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Koller and his crew volunteered their time at the Terrell Share Center.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Terrell Share Center for Senior Citizen’s Day,” Koller said. “The Share Center does an incredible job at providing the opportunity for a brighter future for people throughout Kaufman County. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a great charitable organization.”

Terrell’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 50th Raising Cane’s in DFW, 149th in Texas and 457th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

