Raising Cane’s Makes Its Prosper Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 21

PROSPER, Texas (May 16, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Prosper restaurant on Tuesday, May 21, at 4760 W. University Drive.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Prosper’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Prosper Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. The Mavs Maniacs will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. To add to the excitement, radio personalities from The Ticket will join the celebration and host a live radio remote at the restaurant from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open a Raising Cane’s in Prosper,” said General Manager Josh Huynh. “We have assembled an amazing crew and we are all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone next week.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 9, Huynh and his crew volunteered their time at Prosper’s Food Pantry, Bethlehem Place.

“We had a lot of fun unloading and organizing trucks for Bethlehem Place,” Huynh said. “In addition to dedicating our time, we had the opportunity to donate over 300 items of food to the food pantry. Bethlehem Place does an amazing job at ensuring that families within Prosper and surrounding areas have enough food to eat. We are honored to have had the chance to volunteer with such an incredible organization.”

Prosper’s first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 144th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 440th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

