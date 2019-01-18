Raising Cane’s Makes Its Manhattan Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Manhattan restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 329 East Poyntz Ave. near Kansas State University.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Manhattan’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:15 a.m. The #1 Hit Music Station Z96.3 will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pump up the opening day crowd with a live radio remote. Kansas State University’s mascot Willie the Wildcat will also be in attendance during the celebration.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I was previously stationed at Fort Riley, so I take great pride in serving my community and will carry that through here at our new Manhattan restaurant,” said General Manager Isaac Vargas. “We are excited to expand outside of the Kansas City market and bring Caniacs in Manhattan a Raising Cane’s to call their own. We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are excited to start serving our ONE LOVE to everyone on Tuesday. We are also looking forward to getting involved with organizations in the area in addition to carrying out our sponsorship with K-State University Athletics.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On June 6, Vargas and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time planting trees, cleaning dog park areas and picking up trash at Fairmont Park on behalf of the Riley County Humane Society (RCHS).

“We had a lot of fun spending time outside and helping RCHS make the 110-acre park even more beautiful,” said Vargas. “RCHS is an all-volunteer non-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization that serves the Manhattan community, including surrounding counties. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to volunteer on their behalf for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Manhattan’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the fourth Raising Cane’s in Kansas and the 382nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has nearly 380 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #