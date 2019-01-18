Raising Cane’s Makes Its Madison Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 10

MADISON, Miss. (Jan. 7, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Madison debut on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 157 Grandview Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Madison’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the Madison Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. New Orleans Saints Saintsations Cheerleaders and mascot Gumbo will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. Plus, popular radio personalities from 99 Jams will join the celebration to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from Y101.7 from 4-6 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Madison a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Lindsey Key. “This is a momentous occasion for Raising Cane’s because it’s the first company restaurant to open in 2019! We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location next to Malco Grandview Cinema. We are currently a proud sponsor of Madison Central and we’re looking forward to getting more involved with schools and other organizations in the area and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh, and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long premium crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and premium creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s famous crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Jan. 4, Key and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Webster Animal Shelter.

“There’s no better way to kick off the new year than by volunteering with adorable dogs and cats,” Key said. “We are fortunate to have such an amazing local no-kill shelter that actively works to place rescued pets in adoptive homes. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with the Webster Animal Shelter during our pre-opening service project.”

Madison’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the third Raising Cane’s in the Jackson area, 11th in Mississippi and 420th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 410 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #