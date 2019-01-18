Raising Cane’s Makes Its Lakewood Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 24

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 14115 Detroit Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 7:30 a.m., when a DJ starts playing with giveaway prizes and trivia to follow at 8 a.m. Then, Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s will hold a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9:30-9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

To add to the excitement, WKNR ESPN 850AM The Next Level broadcascast personalities Emmett Golden, Jerod Cherry and Matt Fontana will be live on site from 3-6 p.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Caniacs in Lakewood,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “We’ve assembled an exceptional crew of 100 members, and the new restaurant is in the perfect location near Lakewood High School and Lakewood St. Edwards. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, the Raising Cane’s Lakewood crew volunteered their time at Lakewood Community Services Center Food Bank.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Lakewood Community Services Center Food Bank,” said Taylor Zupanic, general manager on Raising Cane’s Lakewood. “The food pantry serves 17% of the Lakewood community, so it was an honor to have had the opportunity to pack and serve food with an organization that makes such a positive impact.”

Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s features the first multi-lane drive thru in greater Cleveland, and it will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area, 33rd in Ohio and 458th system-wide.

Be sure to follow Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s restaurant on Facebook to stay up-to-date with special information and exciting offers.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

