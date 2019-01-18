Raising Cane’s Makes Its Killeen Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 4

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 29, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Killeen restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1035 S. Fort Hood St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Killeen’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, high school cheerleaders will be pumping up the crowd and popular radio personalities from KOOC 106.3 FM will be hosting a live radio remote onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to give Caniacs in Killeen a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Mark Strouse. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in the perfect location, right down the street from Ft. Hood. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

For Caniacs that are looking to get their chicken finger fix before the grand opening, Raising Cane’s also has restaurants in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. The new restaurant marks the fourth Raising Cane’s in the Temple/Killeen area, 148th in Texas and 454th system-wide.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Chris Hill and his crew volunteered their time at Texas Humane Heroes.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with Texas Humane Heroes,” Hill said. “Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, non-profit organization with dog and cat adoption centers in Leander and Killeen. They have a wonderful vision to build a system that’ll help find a loving home for every Texas pet in need. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an incredible organization.”

Killeen’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

