Raising Cane’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Youngstown-Area Debut in Boardman

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (May 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Boardman restaurant on Wednesday, May 15, at 450 Boardman Poland Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities with live entertainment beginning at 7:30 a.m. Then, starting at 8 a.m., Boardman’s first Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win. Youngstown State’s mascot, Pete the Penguin, will also be onsite to pump up the grand opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 125 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE to everyone in the Youngstown area,” said Eric Ongaro, President of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “Our new restaurant is in a great location, right next to Boardman Park, and we’ve assembled an incredible crew led by Youngstown State alum, David Fedor. He grew up in the area and brings 20 years of restaurant experience to the Cane’s culture. I have no doubt that this team will do an excellent job at serving the local community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Fedor and his crew donated landscaping items and volunteered their time cleaning up the Field of Dreams.

“We had a great time helping clean up the Boardman Community Youth baseball and softball fields,” Fedor said. “The group serves about 600 youth in the Boardman community as well as running local, regional and national tournaments. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time at the fields.”

Boardman’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 31st Raising Cane’s in Ohio and 438th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #