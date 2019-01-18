Raising Cane’s Makes its Highly Anticipated Victoria Debut

VICTORIA, Texas (March 9, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Victoria debut on Wednesday, March 11 at 6409 N. Navarro St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Victoria’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing at 9 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:15 a.m., and the Victoria East High School Band will be there pumping up the crowd from 8-9 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 93 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“The Victoria community has been clamoring for a Raising Cane’s to call its own, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors and start serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area,” said General Manager Perry Andersson. “The new restaurant is in a great location, so we expect to have many first-time visitors become Caniacs in no time. We already have sponsorships in place with local organizations, and we can’t wait to get more involved and become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Victoria’s new Raising Cane’s crew volunteered their time with Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.

“Our team had a great time volunteering at the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center,” Andersson said. “We walked dogs, cleaned around the facility, socialized with cats and even got to help take photos of pets needing to be adopted. Raising Cane’s was named after our CEO’s beloved yellow lab, so it only seems fit that we spend some time helping out with the local pet adoption center. We are proud to have had the opportunity to volunteer with this organization.”

Victoria’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the first Raising Cane’s in Victoria, 160th in Texas and 499th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 490 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #